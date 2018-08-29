NASA tracking Hurricane Miriam in Central Pacific

August 31, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA tracking Hurricane Miriam in Central Pacific
On Aug. 31 at 7:15 a.m. EDT (1150 UTC) NASA's Aqua satellite found the coldest temperatures of the strongest thunderstorms (yellow) in Hurricane Miriam were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius) southwest of the center. They were embedded in a large area of storms (red) where cloud top temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). Credit: NRL/NASA

Hurricane Miriam continues to track north through the Central Pacific Ocean and NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed the storm infrared imagery.

On Aug. 31 at 7:15 a.m. EDT (1150 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite found the coldest temperatures of the strongest thunderstorms Hurricane Miriam were southwest of the center and were as cold as or colder than minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). They were embedded in a large area of storms where cloud top temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius). NASA research has shown that storms with cloud top temperatures that cold (that are very high in the troposphere) have the capability to generate heavy rain.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) noted at 11 a.m. EDT (5 a.m. HST/1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Miriam was located near latitude 18.3 degrees north and longitude 141.2 degrees west. That's about 910 miles (1,470 km) east of Hilo, Hawaii. Miriam is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 kph). This general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 kph) with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is expected to begin later today and continue through Sunday. Miriam is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low pressure area on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Explore further: NASA sees Hurricane Miriam tracking over the open Central Pacific

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Dramatic vegetation changes in the past hint at dire future

August 31, 2018

A study on dramatic changes to Earth's vegetation as it emerged from the last ice age and temperatures rose has offered clues on the kinds of transformations that will occur to landscapes with similar increases in temperature ...

Researchers rank countries by oil production emissions

August 30, 2018

Until renewable sources of energy like wind or solar become more reliable and less expensive, people worldwide remain reliant on fossil fuels for transportation and energy. This means that if people want to reduce greenhouse ...

Global warming: More insects, eating more crops

August 30, 2018

Crop losses for critical food grains will increase substantially as the climate warms, as rising temperatures increase the metabolic rate and population growth of insect pests, according to new research.

Drought increases CO2 concentration in the air

August 30, 2018

ETH researchers have shown that during drier years, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rises faster because stressed ecosystems absorb less carbon. This global effect is so strong that it must be integrated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.