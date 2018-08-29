NASA sees Hurricane Miriam tracking over the open Central Pacific

August 30, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees Hurricane Miriam tracking over the open Central Pacific
NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Miriam in the Central Pacific Ocean on Aug. 30, 2018 at 7:05 a.m. EDT (1105 UTC) and AIRS saw coldest cloud top temperatures (purple). Credit: NASA JPL/Heidar Thrastarson

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Hurricane Miriam, it was moving to the northwest and was no threat to land areas in the Central Pacific Ocean. Aqua took a look at the storm in infrared light that provided temperature data to reveal the location of the most powerful thunderstorms that make up the tropical cyclone.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Miriam on Aug.30 at 7:05 a.m. EDT (1105 UTC) the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument analyzed the storm in infrared light which provides information. Temperature is important when trying to understand how strong storms can be. The higher the cloud tops, the colder and the stronger they are.

AIRS saw coldest cloud top temperatures around the and in a large band of thunderstorms extending east and south of the center. In both of those areas, cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). Since the AIRS overpass, however, have been warming in the southeast. There is also some drier air working its way into the circulation.

On Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. EDT (5 a.m. HST/1500 UTC) NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center or CPHC noted the center of Hurricane Miriam was located near latitude 15.3 degrees north and longitude 141.6 degrees west. That's about 940 miles (1,510 km) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii.

Miriam is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 kph). A turn toward the north is expected later today, with this motion continuing through Friday night. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 kph) with higher gusts. Some additional intensification is expected today, followed by fairly rapid weakening Friday through Saturday night, Sept. 1. Hurricane Miriam heading northwestward across the Central Pacific and is expected to remain far away from land.

Explore further: NASA finds little improvement in Miriam's structure

Related Stories

NASA looks at fluctuating strength of Tropical Storm Lane

August 28, 2018

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over tropical cyclone Lane on Aug. 27 it had just regained tropical storm status and showed powerful thunderstorms around east of its center of circulation. However, wind shear kicked back ...

NASA sees major Hurricane Hector moving south of Hawaii

August 8, 2018

Hurricane Hector maintained its major hurricane status on Aug. 8 as NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead. Infrared data from NASA's Aqua satellite provided forecasters with cloud top temperatures in Hector so they could ...

Recommended for you

Researchers rank countries by oil production emissions

August 30, 2018

Until renewable sources of energy like wind or solar become more reliable and less expensive, people worldwide remain reliant on fossil fuels for transportation and energy. This means that if people want to reduce greenhouse ...

Global warming: More insects, eating more crops

August 30, 2018

Crop losses for critical food grains will increase substantially as the climate warms, as rising temperatures increase the metabolic rate and population growth of insect pests, according to new research.

Drought increases CO2 concentration in the air

August 30, 2018

ETH researchers have shown that during drier years, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rises faster because stressed ecosystems absorb less carbon. This global effect is so strong that it must be integrated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.