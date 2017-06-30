Understanding of light momentum: Researchers shine a light on 150-year old mystery

August 21, 2018, University of British Columbia
Researchers shine a light on 150-year old mystery
Kenneth Chau is an associate professor of engineering at UBC's Okanagan campus. Credit: UBC Okanagan

The idea that light has momentum is not new, but the exact nature of how light interacts with matter has remained a mystery for close to 150 years. New research from UBC's Okanagan campus, recently published in Nature Communications, may have uncovered the key to one of the darkest secrets of light.

Johannes Kepler, famed German astronomer and mathematician, first suggested in 1619 that pressure from sunlight could be responsible for a comet's tail always pointing away from the Sun, says study co-author and UBC Okanagan engineering professor Kenneth Chau. It wasn't until 1873 that James Clerk Maxwell predicted that this was due to the residing within the electromagnetic fields of itself.

"Until now, we hadn't determined how this momentum is converted into force or movement," says Chau. "Because the amount of momentum carried by light is very small, we haven't had equipment sensitive enough to solve this."

Now, technology has caught up and Chau, with his international research team from Slovenia and Brazil, are shedding light on this mystery.

To measure these extremely weak interactions between light photons, the team constructed a special fitted with acoustic sensors and heat shielding to keep interference and background noise to a minimum. They then shot laser pulses at the mirror and used the sound sensors to detect as they moved across the surface of the mirror, like watching ripples on a pond.

"We can't directly measure photon momentum, so our approach was to detect its effect on a mirror by 'listening' to the elastic waves that traveled through it," says Chau. "We were able to trace the features of those waves back to the momentum residing in the light pulse itself, which opens the door to finally defining and modelling how light momentum exists inside materials."

The discovery is important in advancing our fundamental understanding of light, but Chau also points to practical applications of radiation pressure.

"Imagine travelling to distant stars on interstellar yachts powered by solar sails," says Chau. "Or perhaps, here on Earth, developing optical tweezers that could assemble microscopic machines."

"We're not there yet, but the discovery in this work is an important step and I'm excited to see where it takes us next."

Explore further: Transfer of atomic mass with a photon solves the momentum paradox of light

More information: Tomaž Požar et al, Isolated detection of elastic waves driven by the momentum of light, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05706-3

V4Vendicar
1 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
Zero information content.
Ojorf
5 / 5 (1) 40 minutes ago
Well apart from new tech being able to measure photon momentum more precisely.
What more did you want?
Whart1984
not rated yet 22 minutes ago
We can't directly measure photon momentum, so our approach was to detect its effect on a mirror by 'listening' to the elastic waves that traveled through it
The photon momentum can be measured easily in similar way, like the momentum of bullets in ballistic. We can shot the photons into a heavier bag full of tiny particles - like the atom nuclei - and to measure the momentum given to this nuclei. These measurements were done already, as they're basis of Compton scattering.

But I think, that the above study didn't actually measure momentum of photons, but the momentum of their metal surface analogy, so-called surface plasmons. With compare to photons the surface plasmons are massive as they couple with electrons at the surface of mirror. And the more massive particle is, the easier is to measure its momentum. This environment is way more massive than vacuum and its momentum is thus easier to measure - but its still momentum of surface plasmons, not the photons as such.

