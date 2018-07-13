Hurricane Hector threatens Hawaii, John targets Mexico

Category Four hurricane Hector is expected to reach Hawaii, pictured 2010, kicking up &quot;large and dangerous&quot; swells
Category Four hurricane Hector is expected to reach Hawaii, pictured 2010, kicking up "large and dangerous" swells

Hurricane Hector whirled toward Hawaii Tuesday with 130 mph winds and bringing the threat of dangerous swells on two islands in the US archipelago state.

The Category Four storm was expected to pass about 165 miles (100 km) south of the Big Island on Wednesday, government forecasters said.

Swells kicked up by Hector are expected to reach shores of the Big Island and Maui late Tuesday, "likely becoming large and dangerous by late tonight and Wednesday," the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu said.

Off the coast of Mexico, meanwhile, Hurricane John lumbered toward the Baja California peninsula as a Category Two storm.

It is expected to generate swells with potential for life-threatening surf on the coasts of southwestern Mexico and Baja California, the National Hurricane Center said.

On the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale, a Category Five storm is the most dangerous, with winds exceeding 156 miles per hour (251 kph).

