Hundreds of fish die in lagoon in tony Malibu, California

August 28, 2018 by Ariel Tu

California officials were trying Monday to solve a stinky mystery: A die-off has left hundreds of fish floating in a recently restored lagoon on the tony Malibu coast.

Scientists believe the Malibu Lagoon die-off, which began last Wednesday, is likely caused by unusually warm temperatures, said Craig Sap, superintendent of California State Parks' Angeles District.

"We had many days in a row of warmer-than-usual temperatures. We hadn't had much of a breeze down there to keep the temperatures down," Sap said.

Other possibilities include elevated nutrient levels, dropping levels of dissolved or having too many in the lagoon. Officials are taking water samples and fish for testing.

Malibu Lagoon underwent a controversial restoration in 2013.

Major conservation groups, including Sierra Club and Audubon Society chapters, backed the restoration, but others sued to stop the project, contending it would destroy sensitive wildlife habitat. The battle lasted for years but the project finally broke ground in 2012.

The die-off has raised locals' concerns about what some call failures in the project.

Resident Wendy Dunn told KTLA that State Parks ignored plans for so-called breach points that would allow the lagoon water to mix with fresh ocean water to keep proper oxygen levels.

Sap said breaching manually would cause more damage to the ecosystem.

"What you end up doing is, some species that are not meant to be there get in, and species get flushed out when they shouldn't have been," Sap said.

He said the lagoon project improved the ecosystem by providing better oxygen levels and the number of fish in the has since increased.

Explore further: Wastewater plants blamed for Mexico mass fish death

Related Stories

Wastewater plants blamed for Mexico mass fish death

September 3, 2014

The death of 3.2 million fish at a lagoon in western Mexico this past week was caused by poorly functioning wastewater treatment plants that failed to filter out untreated material, authorities said.

Hope for polluted lagoon near Rio Olympic village?

December 31, 2012

Near Rio's future 2016 Olympic village the Marapendi lagoon emits a foul stench from waters that have been turned into a cesspool by unfiltered sewage from surrounding upscale condominiums.

Recommended for you

Traffic noise may make birds age faster

August 27, 2018

Traffic noise may be associated with an increased rate of telomere loss in Zebra finches that have left the nest, according to a study published in Frontiers in Zoology. Telomeres are caps on the ends of chromosomes that ...

Scientists 'fix' bacterial tree of life

August 27, 2018

Bacterial classification has been given a complete makeover by a team of University of Queensland researchers, using an evolutionary tree based on genome sequences.

Serendipitous discovery may lead to eco-friendly lubricant

August 27, 2018

Seed oil components of an ornamental flower could provide a direct pathway for designing a new class of environmentally friendly lubricants. Researchers at the School of Science at IUPUI identified the compound in the seed ...

How do fruit flies grow legs? Solving a molecular mystery

August 27, 2018

What do cancer and the growing legs of a fruit fly have in common? They can both be influenced by a single molecule, a protein that tends to call the shots inside of embryos as they develop into living, breathing animals. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.