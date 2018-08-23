What the grieving mother orca tells us about how animals experience death

August 24, 2018 by Jessica Pierce, The Conversation
What the grieving mother orca tells us about how animals experience death
How do animals think and feel? Credit: Patrick aka Herjolf, CC BY-NC-ND

For many weeks, news of a mother orca carrying her dead infant through the icy waters of the Salish Sea captured the attention of many around the world. Keeping the infant afloat as best she could, the orca, named Tahlequah, also known as J35 by scientists, persisted for 17 days, before finally dropping the dead calf.

This has been one of the most protracted displays of marine mammal grieving.

Among scientists, however, there remains a prejudice against the idea that animals feel "real" grief or respond in complex ways to death. Following reports of the "grieving," zoologist Jules Howard, for example, wrote, "If you believe J35 was displaying evidence of mourning or grief, you are making a case that rests on faith, not on scientific endeavor."

As a bioethicist, I've been studying the interplay between science and ethics for more than two decades. A growing body of scientific evidence supports the idea that nonhuman animals are aware of death, can experience grief and will sometimes mourn for or ritualize their dead.

You can't see when you don't look

Animal grief skeptics are correct about one thing: Scientists don't know all that much about death-related behaviors such as grief in nonhuman animals. Only a few scholars have explored how the multitude of creatures with whom humans share the planet think and feel about death, either their own or others'.

The grieving orca.

But, I argue, that they don't know because they haven't looked.

Scientists haven't yet turned serious attention to the study of what might be called "comparative thanatology" – the study of death and the practices associated with it. This is perhaps because most humans failed to even entertain the possibility that animals might care about the death of those they love.

Awareness of mortality has remained, for many scientists and philosophers alike, a bastion of human-perceived uniqueness.

Animal grief

Nevertheless, a growing collection of anecdotal reports of grieving and other death-related behaviors in a wide range of species is helping researchers frame questions about death awareness in animals and figure out how best to study these behaviors.

Elephants, for example, are known to take a great interest in the bones of their deceased and to mourn for dead relatives. One of these vivid ritual explorations of bones was caught on video in 2016 by a doctoral student studying elephants in Africa. Members of three different elephant families came to visit the body of a deceased matriarch, smelling and touching and repeatedly passing by the corpse.

What the grieving mother orca tells us about how animals experience death
Elephants are known to have strong bonds and mourn for their dead. Credit: Nigel Swales, CC BY-SA

Chimpanzees have also been repeatedly observed engaging in death-related behaviors. In one case, a small group of captive chimpanzees was carefully observed after one of their members, an elderly female named Pansy, died. The chimpanzees checked Pansy's body for signs of life and cleaned bits of straw from her fur. They refused to go to the place where Pansy had died for several days afterwards.

In another instance, scientists documented a chimpanzee using a tool to clean a corpse. In 2017, a team of primate researchers in Zambia filmed a mother using a piece of dried grass to clean debris from the teeth of her deceased son. The implication, according to the scientists involved, is that chimpanzees continue to feel social bonds, even after death, and feel some sensitivity toward dead bodies.

Magpies have been observed burying their dead under twigs of grass. Ethologist Marc Bekoff, who observed this behavior, described it as a "magpie funeral."

In one of the most fascinating recent examples, an 8-year-old boy caught video footage of peccaries, a species of wild pig-like animal found in parts of the U.S., responding to a dead herd-mate. The peccaries visited the dead body repeatedly, nuzzling it and biting at it, as well as sleeping next to it.

Crows have been seen forming what scientists call "cacophonous aggregations" – mobbing and squawking in a big group – in response to another dead crow.

These are just a few of the many examples. (For a couple of additional videos, click here and here.)

Do animals mourn their dead?

Some scientists insist that behaviors such of these shouldn't be labeled with human terms such as "grief" and "mourning" because it isn't rigorous science. Science can observe a given behavior, but it is very difficult to know what feeling has motivated that behavior. A 2011 study published in Science that found evidence of empathy in rats and mice was met with a similar kind of skepticism.

It's about how animals grieve

I agree that a large degree of caution is appropriate when it comes to ascribing emotions and behaviors such as to animals. But not because there is any doubt that animals feel or grieve, or that a mother's anguish over the loss of her child is any less painful.

The case of Tahlequah shows that humans have a great deal to learn about other animals. The question is not "Do animals grieve?" but "How do animals grieve?"

Explore further: Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales

Related Stories

Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales

August 1, 2018

Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters, a display that has struck an emotional chord around the world and highlighted ...

Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth

March 17, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers from the U.K., the Netherlands and the U.S. has filmed a grown female chimpanzee cleaning her son's teeth after he died. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, Edwin ...

Chimpanzees respond to infant death nearly same as humans

February 3, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- For the first time, researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics in the Netherlands report in detail how a chimpanzee mother responds to the death of her infant. The chimpanzee mother shows ...

Recommended for you

From guts to glory: The evolution of gut defense

August 24, 2018

A new Nature Communications paper has journeyed to the inside of our insides, as a team from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University has mapped the evolutionary journey of how animal guts have ...

Researchers unlock secrets of plant development

August 23, 2018

University of British Columbia researchers have discovered an internal messaging system that plants use to manage the growth and division of their cells. These growth-management processes are critical for all organisms, because ...

Scientists crack mystery behind shape of bird eggs

August 23, 2018

A centuries-old mystery behind the shape of a bird's egg has been solved by scientists at the University of Sheffield as part of one of the longest-running scientific studies of its kind.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.