Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth

March 17, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth
A female chimpanzee named Noel (a) approached Thomas’ body, (b) turned sideways to select a hard piece of grass, (c) held the grass in her mouth while opening Thomas’ mouth with both of her hands, and (d) cleaned Thomas’ teeth using the grass. Credit: Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep44091

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers from the U.K., the Netherlands and the U.S. has filmed a grown female chimpanzee cleaning her son's teeth after he died. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, Edwin van Leeuwen, Katherine Cronin and Daniel Haun offer a description of the circumstances under which they shot the video and their ideas on why the female was behaving the way she was.

Chimps have been observed cleaning one another's teeth on multiple occasions. Besides serving as a hygienic practice, it is believed to be a bonding ritual as it typically occurs between those that are seen to be close to one another. Chimps have also been observed brushing the fur of dead group members. But never before has a been observed tending to the teeth of a deceased member of their group.

The researchers report that the chimps involved were living in the wild at Chimfunshi Wildlife Orphanage Trust in Zambia and that the deceased young male chimp appeared to have died due to a lung infection. The deceased chimp had been orphaned four years before and was subsequently adopted by the older female. They report also that prior to the teeth cleaning, the older chimp had cradled her adopted son's head in her hands as she examined his teeth. She then removed a piece of straw from her mouth and began using it to remove bits of debris from between the of the deceased chimp. Another younger female chimp, the daughter of the older female sat nearby watching. The researchers note that as the older chimp removed the dental debris, she placed it in her own mouth, perhaps in an attempt to understand why her son had died.

It is impossible to know the motives of the older chimp, of course, though it is easy to apply human emotions to the scene shown in the video—it looks like a grieving mother. But scientists have not been able to prove that chimps feel grief, or a similar emotion. They also have no idea to what degree chimps understand death. The researchers suggest that the isolated activities of the chimp in the video might offer some clues as to how mortuary rituals began in humans.

The video will load shortly
Credit: Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep44091

Explore further: Chimps' behavior following death disturbing to ISU anthropologist

More information: Edwin J. C. van Leeuwen et al. Tool use for corpse cleaning in chimpanzees, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/srep44091

Abstract
For the first time, chimpanzees have been observed using tools to clean the corpse of a deceased group member. A female chimpanzee sat down at the dead body of a young male, selected a firm stem of grass, and started to intently remove debris from his teeth. This report contributes novel behaviour to the chimpanzee's ethogram, and highlights how crucial information for reconstructing the evolutionary origins of human mortuary practices may be missed by refraining from developing adequate observation techniques to capture non-human animals' death responses.

Related Stories

Chimp friendships are based on trust

January 14, 2016

It almost goes without saying that trust is a defining element of genuine human friendship. Now, a report in the Cell Press journal Current Biology on January 14 suggests that the same holds true among chimpanzee pals. The ...

Chimpanzees use sex tools

May 5, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Many animals are known to use tools, but chimpanzees (our closest living relatives) show the most varied and complex use of tools, and the males in one group of chimps have even been observed using sex tools ...

Recommended for you

Chimp filmed cleaning dead son's teeth

March 17, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers from the U.K., the Netherlands and the U.S. has filmed a grown female chimpanzee cleaning her son's teeth after he died. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, Edwin ...

Green beer highlights the science behind the brew

March 17, 2017

Working with Scottish Bioenergy, the team found that by limiting all other wavelengths, the algae – known more commonly as Spirulina – will start to mass-produce the blue pigment when exposed to long wavelength red light.

A new toolkit for rapid bacterial detection

March 17, 2017

Finding the right treatment plan for patients who have antibiotic-resistant infections is a costly and time-consuming effort. For doctors in rural areas or developing countries, there often is no source of electricity nearby ...

Barn swallow behavior shift may be evolutionary

March 17, 2017

Most of our understanding about evolutionary changes and the formation of new animal species is based on the historical record. But a relatively new population of barn swallows in Argentina may help scientists see those changes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.