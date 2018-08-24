Experts assemble for UN-hosted meeting on 'killer robots'

August 27, 2018 by Jamey Keaten
Experts assemble for UN-hosted meeting on 'killer robots'
Peter Asaro, left, of the International Committee for Robot Arms Control, and Jody Williams of the Nobel Women's Initiative speak to reporters at a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Experts from scores of countries are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with "killer robots", futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention. (AP Photo/Jamey Keaten)

Experts from scores of countries are meeting to discuss ways to define and deal with "killer robots"—futuristic weapons systems that could conduct war without human intervention.

The weeklong gathering that opened Monday is the second at U.N. offices in Geneva this year to focus on such lethal autonomous weapons systems and to explore possibilities for regulating them, among other issues.

In theory, fully autonomous, computer-controlled weapons don't exist yet, U.N. officials say. The debate is still in its infancy, and the experts have at times grappled with basic definitions. The United States has argued that it's premature to establish a definition of such systems, much less regulate them.

Some top advocacy groups say governments and militaries should be prevented from developing such systems, which have sparked fears and led some critics to envisage harrowing scenarios about their use.

As the meeting got underway, Amnesty International urged countries to work toward a ban.

Killer robots are "no longer the stuff of science fiction," Rasha Abdul Rahim, an artificial intelligence researcher for the human rights organization, said. Rahim warned that technological advances are outpacing international law.

Part of the trouble for activists, however, is that the U.N.-backed conference that convened the meeting works by consensus. A single participating country—like a big military power—therefore could scuttle efforts to reach an international ban.

Amandeep Gill, who is chairing the meeting and a former Indian ambassador to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, said progress is being made. He summarized three general camps of countries: One seeks a formal, legal ban on such weapons; another wants a political, but non-binding agreement; and a third wants no changes at all.

"We are coming closer to an agreement on what should be the guiding principles—guiding the behavior of states and guiding the development and deployment of such systems around the world," Gill told reporters Monday. "And this is not an insignificant outcome."

At a news conference hosted by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams said the group wanted "meaningful human control" when it comes to the use of military weapons and negotiations toward a ban on computer-controlled weapons systems.

"There is a lot of movement within the governments: We're up to 26 now that have called for a ban," said Williams, who won the 1997 Nobel for her work against land mines. "Logic would dictate—at least in my thinking—that there would be a mandate toward negotiating a binding instrument, and that's what we're pushing for here this week."

Explore further: UN panel agrees to move ahead with debate on 'killer robots' (Update)

Related Stories

UN reopens talks on defining 'killer robots'

April 9, 2018

A new round of talks on the use of so-called killer robots reopened at the United Nations on Monday, with a focus on defining the characteristics of autonomous lethal weapons.

UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'

November 10, 2017

The United Nations is set to host the first-ever talks on the use of autonomous weapons, but those hoping for a ban on the machines dubbed killer robots will be disappointed, the ambassador leading the discussions said Friday.

Recommended for you

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Reg Mundy
not rated yet 1 hour ago
A standard land mine is actually a killer robot, and millions of these are scattered about in the world already. I suppose if they are made active rather than passive (i.e. move towards their victims) we would have the same chance of banning them that we now have for the existing ones.....i.e. no chance.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.