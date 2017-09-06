Convicted Russian hacker Anikeyev released from prison

August 6, 2018
Convicted Russian hacker Anikeyev released from prison
In this file photo taken on Thursday, July 6, 2017, Shaltai-Boltai (Humpty-Dumpty) hacker group leader Vladimir Anikeyev is seen in a cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia. The leader of a hacker group that has targeted prominent Russian officials has been released from prison. Anikeyev, who headed Shaltai-Boltai (Humpty-Dumpty) hacker group, was sentenced to two years in prison a year ago. His lawyer said Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 that Anikeyev was set free in line with a new law equating one days spent in pre-trial detention to 1 and a half days in prison. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

The leader of a hacker group that targeted prominent Russian officials has been released from prison.

Vladimir Anikeyev, who headed Shaltai-Boltai (Humpty-Dumpty) hacker group, was sentenced to two years in prison a year ago. His lawyer said Monday that Anikeyev was set free in line with a new law that makes one day spent in pre-trial detention equivalent to 1½ days in prison.

Anikyev's group hacked the accounts of several government officials, including a spokeswoman for Russia's prime minister.

Anikyev was arrested in November 2016, but his arrest only became known after Russian news outlets reported that two officials of the Federal Security Service's cybercrime unit had been arrested on treason charges.

Some reports suggested the officials had connections to the hacker group or had tried to control it.

Explore further: Russia jails two members of notorious hacker group

Related Stories

Czech court to rule on Russian hacker extradition in prison

April 13, 2017

Czech authorities say an extradition hearing in the case of a Russian man who faces charges in the United States of hacking and stealing information from computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other U.S. companies will take place ...

'Hacker-for-hire' pleads guilty to Yahoo breach

November 29, 2017

A Canadian man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a massive breach at Yahoo that authorities say was directed by two Russian intelligence agents and affected at least a half billion user accounts.

'Crackas' hacker sentenced to 2 years in prison

July 1, 2017

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison in connection with a series of computer hacks that targeted former CIA Director John Brennan and other government officials.

Recommended for you

Belgian wins inaugural France to China solar bike race

August 4, 2018

A Belgian cyclist rode 12,000 kilometres (7,500 miles) from the French city of Lyon to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou in just 49 days to win an inaugural solar-powered electric bike race aimed at promoting renewable ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.