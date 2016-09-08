'Crackas' hacker sentenced to 2 years in prison

July 1, 2017

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison in connection with a series of computer hacks that targeted former CIA Director John Brennan and other government officials.

Twenty-three-year-old Andrew Otto Boggs of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, pleaded guilty earlier this year to unauthorized computer access for his participation in the hacking group "Crackas with Attitude." In 2015 and 2016, the hackers gained access to personal online accounts of senior U.S. . Boggs was known online as "INCURSIO."

The sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Gerald Bruce Lee in Alexandria matched that sought by prosecutors.

Another member of the hacking group was 24-year-old Justin Liverman of Morehead City, North Carolina. He's also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The group's leader is facing prosecution in the United Kingdom.

