Colour vision makes birds of prey successful hunters

August 29, 2018, Lund University
Colour vision makes birds of prey successful hunters
Harris’s hawk. Credit: Simon Potier

In many cases it is the colour of the prey that helps predatory birds to detect, pursue and capture them. In a new study, biologists at Lund University in Sweden show that the Harris's hawk has the best colour vision of all animals investigated to date – and in certain situations, even better than humans. The findings may help to protect threatened birds of prey against hazards such as wind turbines and power lines.

"It's fascinating. I did not think that would be of such significance, rather that birds of simply have better visual acuity than humans and that was the reason they detect objects so early and at a great distance. However, colour is of considerable importance," says Almut Kelber, biologist at Lund University.

Normally, the size of the eyes determines optical resolution and thus what people or animals can see. The bigger the eyes, the higher the resolution. The size of the eyes in turn is usually linked to body size. Large body, large eyes; small body, small eyes. Particular to birds is a poor ability in general to see contrasts between different objects. Their contrast vision is almost ten times lower than ours.

However, there are exceptions, and the Harris's hawk (Parabuteo unicinctus) is one of them. The study by the Lund biologists shows that if an object is not distinguishable from the background and the colour is approximately the same, it is more difficult for a bird of prey than a human to detect it. If, on the other hand, the object has a different colour than the background, the Harris's hawk can detect it at twice the distance compared to human vision.

"It's exciting! The hawk weighs less than one kilo and has small eyes. Nonetheless, it can see many times better than us, even though it is so small and light," says Simon Potier.

Up to now, research has not focused on the significance of colour for the hunting success of birds of prey. Researchers have considered that the colour vision of animals has been most important at relatively close range and thus for quite large objects. Simon Potier and his colleague Almut Kelber show in the study that colours are important for enabling birds of prey to detect quarry at a great distance. Good colour vision is also particularly important in environments such as forests, where shadows for example can confuse visual impressions.

The findings are based on studies of tame Harris's hawks in France. The location was chosen because falconry (displays and hunting using birds of prey) is forbidden in Sweden. The hawks could fly to one of two perches within a bird enclosure. A uniform colour was projected on a large screen behind one of the perches, and a multicoloured was displayed behind the other perch. If the hawk chose the screen with a uniform colour it received a reward, whereas the other choice offered no reward.

Once the hawks learned that a uniform colour without a grid pattern meant a reward, the researchers gradually changed the grid pattern's contrast and closed the distance between the grid lines until the could no longer see the difference between the two screen images.

"The more fine-meshed patterns an animal can see, the sharper their visual acuity," says Simon Potier, who is a falconer.

The findings may have practical importance for conservation, that is protecting threatened birds of prey from disappearing completely. One reason for the decline in the number of birds of prey is that they collide with structures such as wind turbines and power lines.

"Once we understand how of prey perceive their world, we can help to improve efforts to conserve and protect them," he concludes.

Explore further: Computer game helps scientists understand animal camouflage

More information: High resolution of colour vision, but low contrast sensitivity in a diurnal raptor. Proceedings of the Royal Society B. DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2018.1036

Related Stories

Making window glass visible – but only to birds

October 10, 2014

Ultraviolet patterns can make window glass visible to birds, thus preventing fatal collisions. However, it has now been shown that such windows are not likely to work for all species, but only for birds like small passerines, ...

Color vision helps birds find good food and the right partner

June 16, 2016

The researchers have established that chickens - just like people - have colour constancy. For birds, this means that they, in different environments and under different lighting conditions, recognise the colour of, for instance, ...

Bumblebees confused by iridescent colors

May 25, 2018

Iridescence is a form of structural colour which uses regular repeating nanostructures to reflect light at slightly different angles, causing a colour-change effect.

Colour constancy in chickens

May 12, 2016

Chickens can find the correct colour in redder lighting conditions, researchers from Lund University and the University of Bristol have found. Their study indicates that – like us – chickens have colour constancy (a feature ...

Recommended for you

Colour vision makes birds of prey successful hunters

August 29, 2018

In many cases it is the colour of the prey that helps predatory birds to detect, pursue and capture them. In a new study, biologists at Lund University in Sweden show that the Harris's hawk has the best colour vision of all ...

Ancient extinct cave bear DNA found in modern bears

August 29, 2018

An international team of researchers has found evidence of extinct cave bear DNA in modern bears. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the group describes their genetic analysis of modern brown ...

Parasites discovered in fossil fly pupae

August 29, 2018

Parasitic wasps existed as early as several million years ago. Within a project coordinated by Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), researchers of various disciplines have, for the first time, definitively discovered ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.