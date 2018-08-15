Taking a closer look at unevenly charged biomolecules

August 16, 2018, American Institute of Physics
Taking a closer look at unevenly charged biomolecules
Clinicians most often monitor antibodies because these small proteins attach to antigens, or foreign substances, we face every day. Most biomolecules, however, have complicated charge characteristics, and the sensor response from conventional carbon nanotube systems can be erratic. A team in Japan recently revealed how these systems work and proposed changes to dramatically improve biomolecule detection. They report their findings in the Journal of Applied Physics. This image shows a schematic drawing of the sensor device using the aptamer-modified CNT-TFT. Credit: Ryota Negishi

In clinical diagnostics, it is critical to monitor biomolecules in a simple, rapid and sensitive way. Clinicians most often monitor antibodies because these small proteins attach to antigens, or foreign substances, we face every day. Most biomolecules, however, have complicated charge characteristics, and the sensor response from conventional carbon nanotube systems can be erratic. A team in Japan recently revealed how these systems work and proposed changes to dramatically improve biomolecule detection. They report their findings in the Journal of Applied Physics.

These researchers demonstrated a new technique to detect, measure and analyze biomolecules with inhomogeneous charge distributions by adjusting the solution in which they monitor the . They used thin film transistors (CNT-TFTs) to zero in on the precise amount of a specific biomolecule is in a specimen.

CNT-TFT biosensors use immune antibody receptors called aptamers to detect the net electric charge of the part of the target molecule. After scientists identify a molecule, an antibody is made to attach to it in solution. That antibody then connects to an aptamer on a thin film of carbon nanotubes that converts the connection into an electrical signal for sensor detection. With this enhanced sensor response, researchers can determine the Debye length, or the distance between a point charge and the molecule, to map out a molecule's uneven charge distributions.

The group discovered that they had to look at how the charges were distributed close to a molecule's surface to understand the complicated behavior in the sensor signal. "Despite being the same , the polarities of the sensor response are completely different from positive or negative," said Ryota Negishi, an author on the paper.

"We achieved the improvement of dynamic range by using low concentration of buffer solution," Negishi said. "As a result, we clarified the mechanism of complicated sensor response which has not been clarified in previous reports."

Many different features of an experiment can affect a molecule's Debye length, so these results show promise for further controlling and modifying their .

Next, Negishi and his colleagues hope to find a way to use their findings in more real-life scenarios. "For practical application, it is essential to develop a sensing technology that can be detected under high concentration conditions close to blood."

Explore further: Highly charged molecules behave paradoxically

More information: Hiroto Kase et al, Biosensor response from target molecules with inhomogeneous charge localization, Journal of Applied Physics (2018). DOI: 10.1063/1.5036538

Related Stories

Highly charged molecules behave paradoxically

November 24, 2017

Chemistry researchers have now discovered how certain small biomolecules attach to one another. The researchers' study also overturns the standard picture – particles with the same electrical charge appear to be drawn together ...

New sensor sends electronic signal when estrogen is detected

November 24, 2015

Estrogen is a tiny molecule, but it can have big effects on humans and other animals. Estrogen is one of the main hormones that regulates the female reproductive system - it can be monitored to track human fertility and is ...

Ultrasensitive biosensor promising for medical diagnostics

May 15, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Researchers have created an ultrasensitive biosensor that could open up new opportunities for early detection of cancer and "personalized medicine" tailored to the specific biochemistry of individual patients.

Recommended for you

Taking a closer look at unevenly charged biomolecules

August 16, 2018

In clinical diagnostics, it is critical to monitor biomolecules in a simple, rapid and sensitive way. Clinicians most often monitor antibodies because these small proteins attach to antigens, or foreign substances, we face ...

Gravitational wave detectors to search for dark matter

August 16, 2018

Gravitational wave detectors might be able to detect much more than gravitational waves. According to a new study, they could also potentially detect dark matter, if dark matter is composed of a particular kind of particle ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.