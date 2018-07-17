Viruses cooperate to overcome immune defences of bacteria

July 19, 2018, University of Exeter
virus
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Virus particles that infect bacteria can work together to overcome antiviral defences, new research shows.

Such viruses are known as , and the research shows how particles of a single type of can attack in waves—first weakening the bacterial defences, then killing the bacteria.

The findings are a key breakthrough that will help improve phage therapy, which is used to treat life-threatening bacterial infections.

Bacteria have defence systems such as CRISPR-Cas to protect themselves against viruses that infect them.

Like an arms race, phages counteract this defence to keep up with the bacteria and have equipped themselves with molecules termed "anti-CRISPR".

The University of Exeter study shows single virus particles cannot completely counteract CRISPR-Cas on their own—but if enough particles are present together, "teamwork" allows them to overcome it and establish an infection in the .

"A high enough number of viral can tip an attack in their favour," said first author Dr. Mariann Landsberger, of the Environment and Sustainability Institute on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"It appears that a strike against bacteria with a viral number below this 'tipping point' leads to extinction of the phage invaders.

"In contrast, a viral amount exceeding the 'tipping point' allows the phages to take over the bacteria together, either by simultaneously or sequentially infecting a given bacterium.

"One explanation of the observed 'tipping point' is that two viruses both possessing anti-CRISPR molecules simultaneously attack the same bacterium, thereby combining forces to inactivate the CRISPR-Cas defences.

"This scenario is more probable at very high numbers of viruses, where the likelihood is higher that two phages infect the same bacterium at the same time."

The researchers found that, given a large enough number of viruses present in the environment, "sequential infections" of bacteria result in the establishment of an epidemic in a bacterial population.

This process involves a first virus invading a bacterium, partially weakening the bacterial immune system with its anti-CRISPR molecules by blocking some of the present CRISPR-Cas defences, but failing to properly infect the cell, and eventually getting destroyed by the remaining active CRISPR-Cas systems.

A second virus is then able to overcome these leftover CRISPR-Cas defences with its anti-CRISPR molecules and successfully infects and kills the .

Senior author Dr. Stineke van Houte said: "This work shows that phages can work together to disable , and this has important implications for using phage to treat human infections, since the dose of phage that is used can determine whether the phage is able to kill the .

"More generally, it suggests that viruses can work together in unexpected ways where they can cause sudden outbursts of disease when their numbers exceed critical thresholds."

The paper, published in the journal Cell, is entitled: "Anti-CRISPR phages cooperate to overcome CRISPR-Cas immunity."

Explore further: CRISPR-Cas9 may be a double-edged sword for bacteria

More information: "Anti-CRISPR phages cooperate to overcome CRISPR-Cas immunity," Cell (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.05.058

Related Stories

CRISPR-Cas9 may be a double-edged sword for bacteria

February 15, 2018

A team of researchers with the Catholic University of America has found evidence that suggests a defense mechanism used by bacteria to ward off phage attacks might also be benefiting the phages. In their paper published on ...

An anti-CRISPR for gene editing

December 8, 2016

Researchers have discovered a way to program cells to inhibit CRISPR-Cas9 activity. "Anti-CRISPR" proteins had previously been isolated from viruses that infect bacteria, but now University of Toronto and University of Massachusetts ...

Recommended for you

New insights into plants' conquest of land

July 19, 2018

The Earth is filled with diverse and remarkable plant forms from the tallest redwoods that pierce forest canopies, to the smallest mosses that blanket the ground underfoot.

In a warming climate, Arctic geese are rushing north

July 19, 2018

As Arctic temperatures continue to rise, migratory barnacle geese have responded by speeding up their 3,000-kilometer migration in order to reach their destination more quickly with fewer stops along the way, according to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.