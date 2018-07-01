Video: Life cycle of the firefly

July 3, 2018, University of Connecticut

A firefly's life cycle encompasses much more than the three to six weeks when the adults light up summer evenings. UConn professor of physiology and neurobiology Andrew Moiseff and his research team are working to learn more about the larval stage of these charismatic insects by studying aspects of burrowing behavior, the structure of the eye, and perhaps learning if the larvae glow underground.

Firefly larvae spend about a year in the soil and are equipped with specific adaptations for life in a subterranean environment, in stark contrast to their familiar above-ground adult form. Since not a lot of research has been done with firefly , Moiseff's team is delving into new territory, learning about how the same animal has adapted to two distinct lifestyles.

Credit: University of Connecticut

Explore further: Why fireflies blink in synch

Related Stories

Why fireflies blink in synch

July 11, 2011

For decades, scientists and the public alike have wondered why some fireflies exhibit synchronous flashing, in which large groups produce rhythmic, repeated flashes in unison – sometimes lighting up a whole forest at ...

Knowledge of larval fish just a drop in the ocean

October 26, 2017

A year-long survey of the taxonomic diversity of Red Sea fish larvae has revealed how the community changes throughout the year and has also established a baseline for future studies.

100-million-year-old liverwort mimicry in insects

April 26, 2018

Camouflage and mimicry are pervasive throughout the biological world as part of the usual interactions between predators and their prey, allowing both to avoid detection. Among insects, the icons of mimicry include familiar ...

Alcoholic fly larvae need fix for learning

November 29, 2012

Fly larvae fed on alcohol-spiked food for a period of days grow dependent on those spirits for learning. The findings, reported in Current Biology on November 29, show how overuse of alcohol can produce lasting changes in ...

Recommended for you

Shedding light on the energy-efficiency of photosynthesis

July 3, 2018

Photosynthesis is one of the most crucial life processes on earth. It's how plants get their food, using energy from sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide from the air into sugars. It's long been thought that more ...

Deadly amphibian fungus has its origins in East Asia

July 3, 2018

Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd), known as chytrid fungus, has long been known to cause the decline and extinction of numerous species of frogs, toads, salamanders and other amphibians on several continents. Chytrid is ...

A novel switch to control genome editing

July 3, 2018

A biological switch that reliably turns protein expression on at will has been invented by University of Bath and Cardiff University scientists. The switch enables control of genome editing tools that might one day regulate ...

Self-healing seed pods

July 3, 2018

An international team of researchers including members of the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces has discovered a self-sealing mechanism in the seed pods of Banksia plants: special waxes in the junction zone ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.