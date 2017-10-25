Knowledge of larval fish just a drop in the ocean

October 26, 2017
Knowledge of larval fish just a drop in the ocean
Fish larvae collected in the Red Sea by Isari's team during the year-long survey. Credit: 2017 Stamatina Isari

A year-long survey of the taxonomic diversity of Red Sea fish larvae has revealed how the community changes throughout the year and has also established a baseline for future studies.

Researchers used a fine net to collect larvae from a near-shore and an off-shore site in the Red Sea every month for a year. The team from KAUST, working with two Spanish institutions, used conventional morphological analysis to approximately identify the fish larvae followed by DNA barcoding to pin down the species.

"There are no descriptions of most of these species as larvae," says Stamatina Isari, a plankton ecologist who led the study. "In a way, I was teaching myself. Once I had the barcode of a larva and identified its species using reference databases, then I knew how the larvae of that species looked." This enabled Isari to identify samples she saw later, based solely on their morphology: eventually these descriptions could form the basis of a larval identification key.

The stock of fish larvae was found to vary through the seasons. A larger stock of fish larvae was observed at the near-shore site during the colder months, though the abundance at the two sites was similar in the warmer part of the year.

There were also differences noted in the community structure, with the near-shore site harboring a higher number of species of certain reef families and greater overall diversity, particularly during the colder months. Meanwhile the offshore site was home to deeper depth-adapted species that were absent from the shallower, near-shore site. The team also measured environmental variables at the two sites and found that temperature was the major driver of changes in the communities during the course of the year.

"Exploring larval distribution patterns in space and time will help us understand the factors affecting fish population dynamics" says Isari, adding that "the majority of collected appeared to be species not commonly seen as adults in the area."

A complete picture of Red Sea fish calls for an understanding of the larval communities as well as the juvenile and adult communities. Many of the barcoding sequences didn't have a match in DNA databases, highlighting the scant knowledge of Red Sea fish communities and the need to establish a reliable database of Red Sea fish taxonomic data.

This study also highlights the value of plankton net tows in estimating fish biodiversity. It also provides an important baseline and a reference database for future work. Using this database, Isari is now studying the diversity of at different latitudes in the Red Sea.

Explore further: Warm Northwest waters draw spawning fish north

More information: Stamatina Isari et al, Exploring the larval fish community of the central Red Sea with an integrated morphological and molecular approach, PLOS ONE (2017). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0182503

Related Stories

Warm Northwest waters draw spawning fish north

September 26, 2017

Unusually warm ocean conditions off the Pacific Northwest in the last few years led anchovies, sardines and hake to begin spawning in Northwest waters much earlier in the year and, for anchovy, longer than biologists have ...

Painkillers relieve zebrafish larvae discomfort

April 19, 2017

Lynne Sneddon is a myth buster. Having debunked the fisherman's legend that fish don't feel pain, Sneddon, from the University of Liverpool, UK, has become a leading figure in the movement to reduce, replace and refine the ...

Recommended for you

Bacteria have a sense of touch

October 26, 2017

Although bacteria have no sensory organs in the classical sense, they are still masters in perceiving their environment. A research group at the University of Basel's Biozentrum has now discovered that bacteria not only respond ...

Biologists discover bacteria's 'sense of touch'

October 26, 2017

A study led by researchers at Indiana University, published Oct. 26 in the journal Science, reports a new method to determine how bacteria sense contact with surfaces, an action that triggers the formation of biofilms—multicellular ...

Climate change may slowly starve bamboo lemurs

October 26, 2017

Madagascar's Cat-sized greater bamboo lemurs are considered one of the most endangered primate species on Earth. They almost exclusively eat a single species of bamboo, including the woody trunk, known as culm. But they prefer ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.