Titanium dioxide as a nanoscale sensor of mechanical stress

July 31, 2018, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Titanium dioxide as a nanoscale sensor of mechanical stress

Scientists from EPFL, Germany and France have revealed a new property of the cheap and abundant material anatase titanium dioxide, which promises applications as a medium for room-temperature nanosensors of mechanical stress with an optical read-out.

Measuring in the nano-world is a major challenge in science and engineering. Key to this advancement is the ability to combine cheap nano-sized materials that react to mechanical stress and simple detection schemes. A promising route would involve the development of sensors with an optical read-out. However, there are no known nano-materials that change their light-absorbing properties upon application of mechanical stress in a simple and predictable way, especially at room temperature. Such materials would be extremely useful in a number of sensing applications, ranging from bioscience to metrology.

In a twist, the lab of Majed Chergui at EPFLwithin the Lausanne Centre for Ultrafast Science, in collaboration with the theoretical groups of Angel Rubio at Max-Planck (Hamburg) and Pascal Ruello at the Université de Le Mans, has demonstrated that nanoparticles of the anatase polymorph of dioxide can revolutionize the field.

Titanium dioxide is a cheap and that is already used in a wide variety of applications such as photovoltaics, photocatalysis, transparent conductive substrates, sunscreen, paints, water and air purification. With their recent discovery, published in Nano Letters, Chergui and his colleagues show that titanium dioxide is the most promising candidate for the development of room-temperature sensors of strain at the nanoscale and with an optical read-out.

In their experiments, the researchers launched a mechanical stress wave inside titanium dioxide nanoparticles at and monitored their optical response in the vicinity of the main absorption band of the material, called an "exciton". They found that the latter undergoes a change of intensity under the applied mechanical stress. This simple response is at odds with the behavior of all known materials, whose optical responses to mechanical stress are complex and unpredictable. These new findings pave the way to the development of sensors with an optical read-out based on a single laser frequency tuned to the exciton resonance.

Considering that is already embedded in a large range of devices and there is wide expertise available for combining it with other systems, these findings promise a new generation of optical sensors of mechanical at the nanoscale.

"This observation was made possible thanks to our novel ultrafast laser techniques in the deep-ultraviolet. We expect our experimental method to lead to even more exciting discoveries in the nano-world in the near future," says Edoardo Baldini(first author of the article, now at MIT).

Explore further: Shedding light on the absorption of light by titanium dioxide

More information: Edoardo Baldini et al. Phonon-Driven Selective Modulation of Exciton Oscillator Strengths in Anatase TiO2 Nanoparticles, Nano Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.8b01837

Related Stories

Shedding light on the absorption of light by titanium dioxide

April 13, 2017

Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is one of the most promising materials for photovoltaics and photocatalysis nowadays. This material appears in different crystalline forms, but the most attractive one for applications is called "anatase". ...

How gold nanoparticles could improve solar energy storage

July 12, 2018

Star-shaped gold nanoparticles, coated with a semiconductor, can produce hydrogen from water over four times more efficiently than other methods—opening the door to improved storage of solar energy and other advances that ...

Turning graphene into light nanosensors

April 25, 2018

Graphene has many properties; it is e.g. an extremely good conductor. But it does not absorb light very well. To remedy this limiting aspect of what is an otherwise amazing material, physicists resort to embedding a sheet ...

New method to replicate harsh conditions for materials

February 15, 2018

Confining a plasma jet can be stress-inducing, especially on the shielding materials. Noting the limits inherent in the test methods currently used for such materials, Professor Patrizio Antici and his colleagues have proposed ...

Recommended for you

Dental plaque is no match for catalytic nanoparticles

July 31, 2018

Combine a diet high in sugar with poor oral hygiene habits and dental cavities, or caries, will likely result. The sugar triggers the formation of an acidic biofilm, known as plaque, on the teeth, eroding the surface. Early ...

Titanium dioxide as a nanoscale sensor of mechanical stress

July 31, 2018

Scientists from EPFL, Germany and France have revealed a new property of the cheap and abundant material anatase titanium dioxide, which promises applications as a medium for room-temperature nanosensors of mechanical stress ...

Using nanowires to build all-optical logic gates

July 30, 2018

A team of researchers at Aalto University in Finland has found a way to use nanowires to build all-optical logic gates—a major step toward building a light-based computer. In their paper published in the journal Science ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.