New method to replicate harsh conditions for materials

February 15, 2018 by Stéphanie Thibault, Institut national de la recherche scientifique
New method to replicate harsh conditions for materials
Credit: Chris Bolin, Wikimedia Commons

Confining a plasma jet can be stress-inducing, especially on the shielding materials. Noting the limits inherent in the test methods currently used for such materials, Professor Patrizio Antici and his colleagues have proposed a groundbreaking new solution: using laser-accelerated particles to stress test materials subject to harsh conditions. Recently published in the journal Nature Communications, his method holds promise for a number of applications.

In many domains characterized by exposure to high energy, are subjected to intense stress. No matter what the high-energy application—aerospace, , certain research equipment—the ability of materials to withstand the imposed on them must be assessed to avoid breakage.

Professor Antici works with state-of-the-art equipment that has to be protected at all costs from premature wear and tear, and he wanted to evaluate the effectiveness of laser-accelerated particles in inducing controlled stress on materials. His method was to focus a particle beam on materials including tungsten, graphite, titanium, tantalum and molybdenum, which are employed in facilities using plasma or for inertial or .

Currently, several methods are used to simulate wear and tear and measure the strength of these materials, but typically, they provide only a partial picture, require longer protocols and are hard to model. Patrizio Antici's high-energy experiments demonstrate that the laser-generated proton beam can reproduce damage equivalent to several months of full operation of facilities producing a harsh environment for materials. The tests are also much faster since they can be performed with more compact instruments and in a few single laser shots. Compared to conventional methods, his more accurately reproduces the exact operational environment to which materials are subjected.

The innovative method, which reproduces mechanical, electrical, and optical stress on five materials, can be used to improve facilities that experience conditions warranting increased protection.

Explore further: A method to reveal stresses that alter properties of a material

More information: M. Barberio et al, Laser-accelerated particle beams for stress testing of materials, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02675-x

Related Stories

Nanoparticles improve the strength of metallic alloys

June 28, 2017

Superalloys are the wonder materials of metallurgy. By fine-tuning their composition, scientists can increase mechanical strength and improve resistance to corrosion and high-temperature shape changes. A*STAR researchers ...

Plasma research shows promise for future compact accelerators

December 22, 2015

A transformative breakthrough in controlling ion beams allows small-scale laser-plasma accelerators to deliver unprecedented power densities. That development offers benefits in a wide range of applications, including nuclear ...

Observing fracture in stressed materials

July 24, 2017

Ever wondered, while cruising at 36,000 feet over the Atlantic, what would happen if a piece of satellite, asteroid, or other debris collided with your aircraft?

High-tech sensing illuminates concrete stress testing

July 19, 2017

Using the principles of light, University of Leeds scientists have discovered a new way to measure the strength of modern forms of concrete - giving industry a better way to understand when it could fracture.

Recommended for you

Stepwise hydride transfer in the biosynthesis of chlorophyll

February 14, 2018

Hydride transfer is an important reaction for chemistry (e.g., fuel cells), as well as biology (e.g., respiratory chain and photosynthesis). Often, one partial reaction involves the transfer of a hydride ion (H−). But does ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.