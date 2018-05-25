South Africa unveils super radio telescope

July 13, 2018
The system's image resolution quality will be 50 times greater than that of the Hubble Space Telescope
The system's image resolution quality will be 50 times greater than that of the Hubble Space Telescope

South Africa on Friday unveiled a super radio telescope, a first phase of what will be the world's largest telescope in a project to try to unravel the secrets of the universe.

The 64-dish MeerKAT telescope in the remote and arid Karoo region of South Africa will be integrated into a multi-nation Square Kilometre Array (SKA).

When fully operational, the SKA telescope will be 50 times more powerful than any other telescope in the world.

"The telescope will be the largest of its own kind in the world—with image resolution quality exceeding the Hubble Space Telescope by a factor of 50 times," said David Mabuza, the deputy president of South Africa.

"This day represents some of Africa's milestones... in our quest to catch up with the rest of the world and make our own contributions to civilisation," he said at a ceremony attended by scientists and dignitaries.

Expected to be fully up and running by 2030, the SKA will comprise a forest of 3,000 dishes spread over an area of a square kilometre (0.4 square miles) across remote terrain in several African countries and Australia to allow astronomers to peer deeper into space with unparallelled detail.

A panorama captured by the MeerKAT telescope on Friday showed "the clearest view yet" of the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy, according to the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory.

Expected to be fully up and running by 2030, the system will comprise 3,000 dishes spread across remote terrain in several Afric
Expected to be fully up and running by 2030, the system will comprise 3,000 dishes spread across remote terrain in several African countries and Australia to allow astronomers to peer deeper into space with unparallelled detail

The SKA will explore exploding stars, black holes and traces of the universe's origins some 14 billion years ago.

South Africa, which hosts the bulk of the SKA project, has invested 3.2 billion rands ($240-million) so far into the telescope.

The telescope is being built by an international consortium, including Australia, Britain, Canada, China, India, Italy, New Zealand, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Other African countries involved are Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia.

Last month, scientists linked a powerful optical , MeerLITCH, built 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Carnarvon, with the MeerKAT to allow for simultaneous optic and radio study of cosmic events as they occur.

Explore further: In S.Africa, a unique telescope link-up scans deep space

Related Stories

First image released from world's super radio telescope

July 17, 2016

Even operating at a quarter of its eventual capacity, South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope showed off its phenomenal power Saturday, revealing 1,300 galaxies in a tiny corner of the universe where only 70 were known before.

A magnetar just woke up after three years of silence

April 10, 2018

When stars reach the end of their main sequence, they undergo a gravitational collapse, ejecting their outermost layers in a supernova explosion. What remains afterward is a dense, spinning core primarily made up of neutrons ...

Recommended for you

South Africa unveils super radio telescope

July 13, 2018

South Africa on Friday unveiled a super radio telescope, a first phase of what will be the world's largest telescope in a project to try to unravel the secrets of the universe.

Observatories team up to reveal rare double asteroid

July 13, 2018

New observations by three of the world's largest radio telescopes have revealed that an asteroid discovered last year is actually two objects, each about 3,000 feet (900 meters) in size, orbiting each other.

'X'-ploring the Eagle Nebula and 'Pillars of Creation'

July 13, 2018

The Eagle Nebula, also known as Messier 16, contains the young star cluster NGC 6611. It also the site of the spectacular star-forming region known as the Pillars of Creation, which is located in the southern portion of the ...

First space tourist flights could come in 2019

July 13, 2018

The two companies leading the pack in the pursuit of space tourism say they are just months away from their first out-of-this-world passenger flights—though neither has set a firm date.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.