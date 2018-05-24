In S.Africa, a unique telescope link-up scans deep space

May 25, 2018 by Susan Njanji
The new device forms part of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project in South Africa's remote Karoo desert, which will be the w
The new device forms part of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project in South Africa's remote Karoo desert, which will be the world's most powerful radio telescope system

Scientists in South Africa on Friday launched the world's first optical telescope linked to a radio telescope, combining "eyes and ears" to try to unravel the secrets of the universe.

The device forms part of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project in the remote Karoo desert, which will be the world's most powerful radio telescope system.

The latest move combines the new optical telescope MeerLITCH—Dutch for 'more light'—with the recently-completed 64-dish MeerKAT radio telescope, located 200 kilometres (125 miles) away.

"We are listening and looking at the sky at the same time—that is a completely novel concept in astronomy worldwide," Paul Groot, from Radboud university in the Netherlands, told AFP.

"This is the eyes, with the MeerKAT being the ears as a radio telescope. It is fantastic to see what amazing views it produces."

Astronomers have previously had to wait for a cosmic incident to be picked up by a radio telescope and then carry out optic observations afterwards.

But combining MeerLITCH, in the small town of Sutherland, with MeerKAT, also in the sparsely-populated North Cape province, will allow simultaneous study of cosmic events as they occur.

The project has been six years in the making by a joint-team of South African, Dutch and British scientists.

"It is the first time you have a telescope that will track a radio telescope so that if there are discoveries that are made, you will be able to follow up," Phil Mjwara, director general in the South African ministry of Science and Technology, told reporters.

The optical telescope is housed in a white dome-shaped building made of carbon fibre to protect it against temperature fluctuati
The optical telescope is housed in a white dome-shaped building made of carbon fibre to protect it against temperature fluctuations in the Karoo desert

'Look back in time'

The optical telescope, built in the Netherlands and shipped to South Africa, uses a main mirror just 65 centimetres in diameter and a single 100 megapixel detector measuring 10 cm x 10 cm.

It is housed in a white dome-shaped building made of carbon fibre to protect it against temperature fluctuations in the Karoo desert, which was chosen for its clear skies, dry climate and lack of pollution.

Among the priorities for MeerLICHT, which cost about $1.1 million (940,000 euros), is the study of black holes, neutron stars and stellar explosions, which must be scrutinised quickly before they fade away.

"The study of exploding stars across the universe will gain a whole new dimension," said University of Cape Town professor Patrick Woudt, a senior scientist working on the .

MeerLICHT boasts of a huge field of view that allows astronomers to see an area 13 times the size of the full moon in exquisite detail, and pick up objects one million times fainter than is possible with the human eye.

"The brilliant thing is that we are tracking at the same time with the two telescopes, so as soon as we see something in the radio we can look back in time," said Ben Stappers, an astronomer from Manchester University.

"Flashes of radio emission known as Fast Radio Bursts may now be 'caught in the act'. Hopefully we can finally determine the origin of these enigmatic flashes."

When fully operational in the 2020s, the SKA will comprise a forest of 3,000 dishes spread over an area of a square kilometre across remote terrain in several countries to allow astronomers to peer into space to an unparallelled depth.

Explore further: First image released from world's super radio telescope

Related Stories

First image released from world's super radio telescope

July 17, 2016

Even operating at a quarter of its eventual capacity, South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope showed off its phenomenal power Saturday, revealing 1,300 galaxies in a tiny corner of the universe where only 70 were known before.

A magnetar just woke up after three years of silence

April 10, 2018

When stars reach the end of their main sequence, they undergo a gravitational collapse, ejecting their outermost layers in a supernova explosion. What remains afterward is a dense, spinning core primarily made up of neutrons ...

Most powerful Dutch supercomputer boosts new radio telescope

January 22, 2018

Every day, thousands of enormous explosions go off in the sky: so-called Fast Radio Bursts. To better understand the flashes and the gigantic energies behind them, ASTRON—the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, an ...

A massive telescope for seeing the invisible

March 16, 2018

Some of the universe's greatest mysteries could soon be resolved thanks to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), a huge radio telescope that will be built in South Africa and Australia. Several EPFL labs are involved in this ...

Recommended for you

APEX takes a glimpse into the heart of darkness

May 25, 2018

The 12 m radio telescope APEX in Chile has been outfitted with special equipment including broad bandwidth recorders and a stable hydrogen maser clock for performing joint interferometric observations with other telescopes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.