Singapore says hackers stole 1.5 million health records in record cyberattack

July 20, 2018
Singaporean authorities say the theft is the city state's biggest data breach to date
Hackers have stolen health records belonging to 1.5 million Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was specifically targeted in the city state's biggest ever data breach, authorities said Friday.

Singapore's health and ministries said a government was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, describing the attack as "unprecedented".

"Attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted the personal particulars and outpatient information of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," minister Gan Kim Yong told a media conference.

Officials declined to elaborate on the identity of the hackers citing "operational security".

Wealthy Singapore is hyper connected and on a drive to digitise government databases and essential services.

While the city-state has some of the most advanced military weaponry in the region, authorities have long warned of cyber breaches, with attackers ranging from high-school students in their basements to criminals and state-actors.

In 2017, hackers broke into a defence ministry database, stealing the information of some 850 army conscripts and ministry staff.

Related Stories

Singapore defence ministry reports cyber breach

February 28, 2017

Singapore's defence ministry said Tuesday that hackers had stolen the personal details of hundreds of staff and soldiers in what appeared to be a "targeted" cyber attack on its computer systems.

Singapore vows to hunt down Anonymous hackers

November 6, 2013

Singapore will "spare no effort" to hunt down hackers from activist group Anonymous who last week threatened to wage a cyber war against the government, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Wednesday.

Singapore urges regional cooperation against hackers

November 14, 2013

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called Thursday for stronger Southeast Asian cooperation against cyber threats after his own website was hacked by critics demanding greater Internet freedom.

