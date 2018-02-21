February 21, 2018

Singapore invites cyberattacks to strengthen defences

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at Singapore's inaugural Cyber Week in 2016: the defence ministry has now held an unusual
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at Singapore's inaugural Cyber Week in 2016: the defence ministry has now held an unusual contest aimed at tightening cybersecurity

Hundreds of hackers have targeted Singapore's defence ministry –- but the attacks were at the government's invitation in an unusual attempt to strengthen cybersecurity.

Authorities said Wednesday they had paid out US$14,750 in to the best of the 264 so-called "white hat" hackers—specialists who seek to break into networks to check for vulnerabilities—involved in the project.

The programme, which ran from mid-January to early February, was introduced after an embarrassing breach last year which saw hackers steal from about 850 military servicemen and other employees from a defence ministry web portal.

It was run with cybersecurity network HackerOne, which specialises in coordinating "bug bounty programmes" in which hackers are rewarded for spotting weaknesses in computer systems.

The top in the contest was a Cyber Security Manager from Ernst and Young Singapore who gave his name only as Darrel and goes by the online moniker "Shivadagger". He was awarded US$5,000.

A total of 97 vulnerability reports were submitted from 34 participants during the programme, with 35 reports deemed valid, according to the defence ministry.

David Koh, the 's chief, hailed the project. "Our systems are now more secure," he said.

While Singapore has some of the most advanced weaponry in the region, Koh said the ministry was at increasing risk of being targeted, and attackers could range from high-school students in their basements to criminals and state-actors.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Singapore invites cyberattacks to strengthen defences (2018, February 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-02-singapore-cyberattacks-defences.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Singapore defence ministry reports cyber breach
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

1 hour ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

13 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)