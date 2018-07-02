A new study to improve seabird conservation in Patagonian ecosystems

July 4, 2018, University of Barcelona
A new study to improve seabird conservation in Patagonian ecosystems
This study opens a new view to identify key areas for the conservation of seabirds in one of the most emblematic and productive natural systems of the world. Credit: Massimiliano Drago, UB-IRBio

Preserving a 300,000 square km area in Patagonian waters could improve the conservation of 20 percent of the population of sea birds in their natural habitat, according to a study published in the journal Conservation Biology and led by Francisco Ramírez, researcher from the Faculty of Biology and the Biodiversity Research Institute of the University of Barcelona (IRBio).

The new study, which shows a multidisciplinary approach to define of interest in conservation, is also signed by Isabel Afán, Joan Giménez and Manuela G. Forero, from the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC).

One of the marine ecosystems with more biodiversity worldwide

Only 3 percent of the ocean surface is protected, which is a lower level to the one in terrestrial ecosystems. Marine ecosystems in the Argentinian Patagonia are among the areas with higher biodiversity and the highest biological production worldwide. Despite their ecological value, they are now among the most threatened marine areas by the impact of intense fishing activity and changes related to global warming.

At the moment, seabirds are the most threatened bird group worldwide. As part of this research, experts studied the populations of 14 species of seabirds distributed over 3,000 kilometres in the Patagonian coast. Among the most threatened seabirds are the Olrog's Gull (Larus atlanticus), the red-legged cormorant (Phalacrocorax gaimardi) and the Magellanic penguin (Spheniscus magellanicus), according to the recent reports by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Environmental conservation: oceanic dynamics matter

In general, the delimitation in protected marine areas is based on the experts' criteria on the material and data of the distribution of some species which are especially threatened. The new study identifies key areas for the conservation of seabirds in one of the most emblematic and productive natural systems of the world.

Ramírez says, "in our study, we carried out a modelling of the of more than two million seabirds of fourteen different species. With these data, we identified the areas that allow us to protect at least a 20 percent of these populations through the application of preservation measures."

This is one of the first studies to consider the effect of ocean currents in the planning of preserved marine areas. According to Isabel Afán, "if we consider the marine current system of the area, there are other areas that are connected to the priority areas to be protected which are also important regarding management, since they can bring environment alterations to the priority areas. For instance, in accident cases such as ocean dumpings, it is important to know the areas that could bring the risk products to protected areas, and therefore, apply some management measure on these areas."

The new study to delimit protection areas in Patagonian regions takes into account the protected marine regions that were proposed by BirdLife International, and based on the spatial distribution of pelagic seabirds. However, these species nest outside the Patagonian coasts and visit the marine regions to get food, experts warn. Therefore, apart from including BirdLife's suggestions, the new study adds a set of coastal areas to improve the of fourteen species that breed around the Patagonian coasts.

Protecting oceans for a more sustainable future

People are increasingly aware of the need to find a balance between environmental protection in the oceans and high socioeconomic impact activities (fisheries, leisure activities, etc.). The methodology that was published in Conservation Biology could be applied to where researchers know about the spatial distribution of breeding colonies of and the amount of individuals per colony.

Since the marine environment is a broad and dynamic scenario, and hard to access, "it is necessary to review the suggested protected marine areas to improve environmental management tools. Therefore, this is a dynamic and adaptive process which should count on all the involved stakeholders, from fishermen to conservationist entities," concludes Ramírez.

Explore further: Marine protected areas often expensive and misplaced

More information: Isabel Afán et al. An adaptive method for identifying marine areas of high conservation priority, Conservation Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13154

Related Stories

Endangered petrels and trawl fishing clash in Tasman sea

April 25, 2018

Today's shifting environmental conditions are creating an uncertain future for many top predators in marine ecosystems, but to protect the key habitat of a species, you first have to know where that habitat is and what threats ...

Study finds strong support for ocean protection

January 10, 2018

The public widely believes that the marine environment is under threat from human activities, and supports actions to protect the marine environment in their region, according to a new study to be published in the February ...

Recommended for you

How Chesapeake Bay bacteria snack on sunlight

July 4, 2018

The Chesapeake Bay is known for its blue crabs, but those crustaceans are far outnumbered by much tinier residents: bacteria. Every milliliter of bay water is home to thousands to millions of these marine microbes, critical ...

Neuroscientists uncover secret to intelligence in parrots

July 3, 2018

University of Alberta neuroscientists have identified the neural circuit that may underlie intelligence in birds, according to a new study. The discovery is an example of convergent evolution between the brains of birds and ...

Shedding light on the energy-efficiency of photosynthesis

July 3, 2018

Photosynthesis is one of the most crucial life processes on earth. It's how plants get their food, using energy from sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide from the air into sugars. It's long been thought that more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.