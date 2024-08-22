Shift in Antarctic decision-making concerns researchers
New research reveals a concerning shift in Antarctic Treaty decision-making in the face of rising environmental and governance issues in the region.
Earth Sciences
Aug 22, 2024
Australia's environmental laws are failing to stop high rates of tree clearing to make way for agriculture, development and mining, according to University of Queensland research.
Plants & Animals
Aug 20, 2024
A team of scientists led by the University of Colorado Boulder has identified 30 new areas critical for conserving biodiversity in the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica. In a study published Aug. 15 in the journal Conservation ...
Environment
Aug 15, 2024
A new study from WCS reveals that community capacity-building interventions, even those with only indirect environmental links, significantly improved perceptions of fisheries management and conservation in coastal fishing ...
Ecology
Aug 7, 2024
The global biodiversity crisis demands comprehensive, collaborative solutions that draw upon diverse knowledge and perspectives from around the world. Yet, a critical gap exists in biodiversity research, where the expertise ...
Ecology
Aug 7, 2024
When Sylvain De Guise and his friends get together, it's not at a barbeque or for a game of pickleball. Their reunions happen on research boats.
Ecology
Jun 18, 2024
Hundreds of thousands more breeding pairs of seabirds could return to remote island archipelagos if invasive rats were removed and native vegetation restored, a new paper finds.
Plants & Animals
Jun 18, 2024
Increased whale strandings on the east coast of the United States remain a concern for biologists and citizens alike. Why this increase has occurred over a number of years is still being debated.
Ecology
Jun 3, 2024
How many ponds should we create? What should they look like? And where is a good location? These are the questions most frequently asked by nature conservation experts when it comes to protecting amphibians.
Plants & Animals
May 16, 2024
Recent research shows that if communities think outsiders are stealing their forest resources, they are more likely to want to increase their own harvest.
Environment
Apr 30, 2024
