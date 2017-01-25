January 25, 2017

Nonresident seabirds forage along the continental shelf break in Central California

by Public Library of Science

Nonresident seabirds forage along the continental shelf break in Central California
Nonresident seabirds forage along the continental shelf break in Central California. Credit: Sophie Webb (Point Blue/NOAA-ONMS/ACCESS)

Nonresident seabirds in Central California concentrate their foraging along the continental shelf break, according to a study published January 25, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Anna Studwell who has worked jointly with colleagues at Point Blue Conservation Science, the SFSU Department of Geography & Environment, and the Romberg Tiburon Center, USA.

Seabird aggregations in the ocean are associated with concentrations of prey, and so have been used to identify and designate worldwide. Central California is a highly-used foraging area for seabirds, and most species that breed locally are constrained to islands near the coast. To identify high-use foraging sites for nonresident seabirds—those that do not breed locally—Studwell and colleagues used a 10-year dataset that included seabird counts and oceanographic information. The researchers focused on six nonresident seabird species: Phoebastria nigripes (black-footed albatross), Ardenna griseus (sooty shearwater), Ardenna creatopus (pink-footed shearwater), Fulmarus glacialis (northern fulmar), Phalaropus lobatus (red-necked phalarope) and Phalaropus fulicarius (red phalarope).

The researchers found that for nonresident seabirds, the highest use foraging area, and a site of high conservation priority when considering the species' IUCN Red List status, is along the continental shelf break, particularly near Cordell Bank. The lack of protected offshore areas has been called the "missing dimension in ocean conservation," say the researchers, and this work provides a way to prioritize areas that are high use for multiple seabird species. Notably, combining resident and nonresident seabird areas could help identify critical marine and further inform conservation efforts.

More information: Studwell AJ, Hines E, Elliott ML, Howar J, Holzman B, Nur N, et al. (2017) Modeling Nonresident Seabird Foraging Distributions to Inform Ocean Zoning in Central California. PLoS ONE 12(1): e0169517. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0169517

Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science

Citation: Nonresident seabirds forage along the continental shelf break in Central California (2017, January 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-nonresident-seabirds-forage-continental-shelf.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Global trends show seabird populations dropped 70 percent since 1950s
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)