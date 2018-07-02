Helping a sea turtle that lost its dive

July 4, 2018 by Pepita Smyth, Murdoch University
Helping a sea turtle that lost its dive
Murdoch University vets worked with Perth Zoo to save a turtle suspected of swallowing plastic.

A juvenile green sea turtle discovered floating in an estuary in Broome has been brought to Murdoch University's Animal Hospital for a CT scan.

The turtle was flown to Perth around three weeks ago and has been under the care of Perth Zoo vets, who observed the creature – an endangered species – seemed unable to dive.

X-rays of the turtle were suspicious of free gas in the (coelom) so it was brought to Murdoch for the CT scan, which provides vets and veterinary radiologists with a more detailed look inside the body.

"The CT confirmed a large amount of free gas in the turtle's coelomic cavity," Murdoch University Veterinary Radiologist Shona Reese said.

"Based on the imaging findings, there was evidence of a torn left-sided ligament associated with the lung, while the right-sided ligament was intact. This likely resulted in the gas accumulation.

"This study was helpful to determine the intestinal tract was normal and not the source of free gas. These ligaments are a documented source of lung injury, which can lead to free gas, creating buoyancy issues for the turtle. These lung ligaments are unique to turtles."

Perth Zoo vet Dr. Alisa Wallace said plastics in our oceans caused problems for who often mistook floating bags for a favourite food – jelly fish. But the plastic fragments could cause blockages.

Credit: Murdoch University

"The initial scans have shown us there is an abnormal amount of gas in the turtle's body cavity which explains why it's not been able to dive. But we're not sure what is causing it yet, and detailed investigations of the scans are required," said Dr. Wallace.

"We're concerned there could be a blockage in the intestines."

Dr. Wallace said the single use plastic bag ban, which came into effect in Western Australia on Sunday 1 July, would make a difference to our marine habitats.

"Currently more than seven million plastic bags in WA end up in our water ways every year, and this has profound consequences for our oceans," she said.

"Hopefully the scans at Murdoch will help us to get a diagnosis on what is causing the floating problems for this particular turtle.

"We may need to perform surgery and it's possible that the damage is too bad to save the turtle. But hopefully we are able to get it healthy and back to the ocean."

Explore further: Thai turtle's plastic-filled stomach highlights ocean crisis

Related Stories

Searching for turtles in a sea of grass

June 6, 2018

Searching for reptiles and amphibians is often quite tedious. You have to carefully scan ahead of each step for movement before a snake gets away, or spend hours flipping over logs to find the particular salamander you are ...

Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab

August 9, 2017

A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia and named Humphrey has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.

Plastic bags killing Queensland’s turtles

March 13, 2008

A group of University of Queensland researchers are urging Queenslanders to avoid littering the state's marine environment during the upcoming Easter holiday weekend.

Wounded sea turtle healed with 3-D printing

December 15, 2017

Birch Aquarium has teamed up with UC San Diego Library's Digital Media Lab to create what is believed to be the first 3-D-printed brace for a sea turtle's shell.

Recommended for you

How Chesapeake Bay bacteria snack on sunlight

July 4, 2018

The Chesapeake Bay is known for its blue crabs, but those crustaceans are far outnumbered by much tinier residents: bacteria. Every milliliter of bay water is home to thousands to millions of these marine microbes, critical ...

Neuroscientists uncover secret to intelligence in parrots

July 3, 2018

University of Alberta neuroscientists have identified the neural circuit that may underlie intelligence in birds, according to a new study. The discovery is an example of convergent evolution between the brains of birds and ...

Shedding light on the energy-efficiency of photosynthesis

July 3, 2018

Photosynthesis is one of the most crucial life processes on earth. It's how plants get their food, using energy from sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide from the air into sugars. It's long been thought that more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.