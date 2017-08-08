Loggerhead sea turtle released after rehab

August 9, 2017

A loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued in Virginia and named Humphrey has been released back into the ocean after undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey.

The turtle flapped its flippers and headed into the surf Tuesday at Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey.

Humphrey was tagged so the recovery center can keep track of its whereabouts.

The turtle was found suffering from a lung infection in Virginia on Dec. 24. It was transferred to New Jersey's Sea Turtle Recovery in Essex County in May. Humphrey was the recovery center's first turtle to be treated there.

No one was sure whether it was male or female because it hadn't matured enough.

