Researcher sees possibility of Moon life

While the Moon is uninhabitable today, there could have been life on its surface in the distant past.
In fact, there may have been two early windows of habitability for Earth's Moon, according to a study online today in the journal Astrobiology by Dirk Schulze-Makuch, an astrobiologist at Washington State University.
Schulze-Makuch and Ian Crawford, a professor of planetary science and astrobiology at the University of London, say conditions on the lunar surface were sufficient to support simple lifeforms shortly after the Moon formed from a debris disk 4 billion years ago and again during a peak in lunar volcanic activity around 3.5 billion years ago.
During both periods, planetary scientists think the Moon was spewing out large quantities of superheated volatile gases, including water vapor, from its interior.
Schulze-Makuch and Crawford write that this outgassing could have formed pools of liquid water on the lunar surface and an atmosphere dense enough to keep it there for millions of years.
"If liquid water and a significant atmosphere were present on the early Moon for long periods of time, we think the lunar surface would have been at least transiently habitable," Schulze-Makuch said.
Ingredients for life
Schulze-Makuch and Crawford's work draws on results from recent space missions and sensitive analyses of lunar rock and soil samples that show the Moon is not as dry as previously thought.
In 2009 and 2010, an international team of scientists discovered hundreds of millions of metric tons of water ice on the Moon. Additionally, there is strong evidence of a large amount of water in the lunar mantle that is thought to have been deposited very early on in the Moon's formation.
The early Moon is also likely to have been protected by a magnetic field that could have shielded lifeforms on the surface from deadly solar winds.
Space-travelling microbes
Life on the Moon could have originated much as it did on Earth but the more likely scenario is that it would have been brought in by a meteorite, Schulze-Makuch said.
The earliest evidence for life on Earth comes from fossilized cyanobacteria that are between 3.5 and 3.8 billion years old. During this time, the solar system was dominated by frequent and giant meteorite impacts. It is possible that meteorites containing simple organisms like cyanobacteria could have been blasted off the surface of the Earth and landed on the Moon.
"It looks very much like the Moon was habitable at this time," Schulze-Makuch said. "There could have actually been microbes thriving in water pools on the Moon until the surface became dry and dead."
Lunar simulations
Schulze-Makuch acknowledges that determining if life arose on the Moon or was transported from elsewhere "can only be addressed by an aggressive future program of lunar exploration."
One promising line of inquiry for any future space missions would be to obtain samples from deposits from the period of heightened volcanic activity to see if they contained water or other possible markers of life.
In addition, experiments could be conducted in simulated lunar environments on Earth and on the International Space Station to see if microorganisms can survive under the environmental conditions predicted to have existed on the early Moon.
Dirk Schulze-Makuch et al, Was There an Early Habitability Window for Earth's Moon?, Astrobiology (2018). DOI: 10.1089/ast.2018.1844
TheGhostofOtto1923
We didnt know whether planets existed elsewhere and the boom! there were dozens, hundreds of them. We'll probably see the same thing with evidence for life past and present.
gcyrillus
Okay, i got scared they'd say life came from the moon ;)
If water is everywhere, it seems very rare to find it elsewhere than earth in a liquid state for eons.
danR
Being a GHG, the vapor would start trapping heat, raising T, and atmospheric pressure would rise, increasing the water vapor and greenhouse forcing.
That's one crude first approximation, I have no idea what the 'starting' temperature would be, let alone what the opening starting conditions would be, preceding the ocean, but frankly I think the vast bulk of outgassed water would be stripped away by the solar winds, magnetic field notwithstanding.
Finally, I have yet to see a physics-principled model that would allow any biologically active material to be lifted off the earth by an asteroid strike. I don't see any chain of transfer of energy from impact to ejecta, in so strong a gravitational field as Earth's, without involving shock-melting in the final rock sufficient for escape-velocity.
danR
Rummaging through Earth's Attic for Remains of Ancient Life
Armstrong, J. C. et al., 2010
"...the inner planets experienced frequent large impacts. Material ejected by these impacts near the escape velocity would have had the potential to land and be preserved on the surface of the Moon."
Material ejected. Just like that. Oh, a big asteroid slammed into the earth and by sheer impact lifted great boulders, rocks, trees, proto-Republicans etc. from 0 to 10 km/s in seconds' worth of acceleration. I'm not buying it. I'm seeing shock-melting of it... ALL of it, from viruses to amoeba, from impact to ejecta.