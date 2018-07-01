NASA finds Typhoon Prapiroon affecting Korean Peninsula, southern Japan

July 3, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
On July 3 at 12:11 a.m. EDT (0411 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed Prapiroon's center of circulation over water, just west of Japan's (southern) Kyushu Prefecture. The western quadrant of Prapiroon was over South Korea while the eastern quadrant blanketed Kyushu. Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL

Typhoon Prapiroon is moving into the Sea of Japan and was lashing the Korean Peninsula and southern Japan when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that animated multi-spectral imagery showed the ragged eye had become cloud filled by 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), as convection began to elongate and shear (pushing the clouds and storms away from the center) with the mid-latitude westerlies (winds).

At that time,Typhoon Prapiroon was centered near 33.4 degrees north latitude and 128.9 degrees east longitude, about 44 nautical miles west-northwest of Sasebo, Kyushu Prefecture, Japan. Maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph (65 knots/120 kph). Prapiroon was moving to the north-northeast at 16 mph (14 knots/26 kph).

Prapiroon is now moving north-northeast and is weakening because of increasing and its movement over cooler sea surface temperatures as it passes into the Sea of Japan.

