NASA sees ex-Tropical Cyclone Beryl's remnants fighting for survival

July 12, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA's Terra satellite passed over Beryl's remnants on July 11 at 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 UTC). Beryl was still affecting the part of the Bahamas, but continued to move to the northeast. Credit: NASA/NRL

Former Tropical Storm Beryl doesn't seem to want to dissipate into hurricane history. Visible data from NASA's Terra satellite captured the the remnants of Beryl lingering north of the Bahamas.

When NASA's Terra satellite passed over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean on July 11 at 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument provided a visible light picture of the . At that time, Beryl, appearing as scattered storms, was still affecting the part of the Bahamas, but continued to move to the northeast.

On July 12, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted that the area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Beryl had moved to about midway between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Forecaster Stewart of NHC said "Little or no development is expected through Friday (July 13) while the system moves northeastward. However, environmental conditions could become a little more favorable over the weekend when the disturbance will be moving northward over the warm waters of the western Atlantic and interacting with a strong upper-level trough.

The chance for re-formation over the next two days is low, but that chance increases to medium through the next five days.

