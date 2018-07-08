Chris becomes second hurricane of Atlantic season

July 11, 2018
People wade through water in the flooded Moscu neighbourhood, in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, after heavy downpours from t
People wade through water in the flooded Moscu neighbourhood, in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, after heavy downpours from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl, as Hurricane Chris formed off North Carolina

Tropical Storm Chris surged Tuesday into hurricane strength as it churned away from the US East coast and became the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, forecasters said.

Chris, a Category One hurricane, packed of 85 miles per hour (140 kilometers per hour) and was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

It was headed northeast away from the United States, with "some additional strengthening" forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned.

It cautioned that swells generated by Chris "could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" along the coast of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states.

On Friday Beryl became the first hurricane of this Atlantic season before weakening. Remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl continued to be a rainmaker in the Caribbean, affecting the Dominican Republic and Haiti as well as Western Cuba, the NHC said.

Last year was especially devastating with hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria tearing deadly paths through the Caribbean and southeastern United States.

Explore further: Beryl becomes first hurricane of Atlantic season

Related Stories

Tropical Storm Chris gives NASA satellite a signature 'C'

July 10, 2018

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean, an instrument aboard looked at Tropical Storm Chris' water vapor and cloud temperatures. Appropriately, the image showed a backwards "C" or comma shaped ...

Recommended for you

Fishy chemicals in farmed salmon

July 10, 2018

Persistent organic pollutants—or POPs—skulk around the environment threatening human health through direct contact, inhalation, and most commonly, eating contaminated food. As people are becoming more aware of their food's ...

A strategy for making 'no-mining zones' in the deep sea

July 10, 2018

An international team of researchers has developed a comprehensive set of criteria to help the International Seabed Authority (ISA) protect local biodiversity from deep-sea mining activities. These guidelines should help ...

Stronger west winds blow ill wind for climate change

July 10, 2018

Stronger westerly winds in the Southern Ocean could be the cause of a sudden rise in atmospheric CO2 and temperatures in a period of less than 100 years about 16,000 years ago, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

Finding the pulse of the polar vortex

July 10, 2018

If you can predict the path of the jet stream, the upper atmosphere's undulating river of wind, then you can predict weather – not just for a week or two, but for an entire season. A new Stanford study moves toward that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.