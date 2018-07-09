Image: Utah's Dollar Ridge fire explodes after July 1 Start

Credit: NASA

The Dollar Ridge fire began on July 1, 2018. Investigators have determined the fire was human started. From that start it has exploded in size to 42,044 acres in just 6 days. The fire is located 8 miles southwest of Duchesne, UT and is only 4% contained.

Red Flag warning weather is called for in the area which will contribute to fire growth. Weather concerns continue with wind gusts of 25-35 mph along with persistent hot and dry conditions. It is predicted that the fire will continue to move towards the north and east. Persistent hot and dry conditions remain over the fire area.

NASA's Suomi NPP satellite collected this natural-color image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on November 12, 2015. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. NASA image courtesy NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Earth Science Data and Information System (ESDIS) project.

Provided by NASA