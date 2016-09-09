September 9, 2016

Image: Gap Fire continues in California

by NASA

The Gap Fire, burning on the Klamath National Forest grounds, is 29,759 acres in size and is 65% contained.  The fire, which began on August 27, 2016 under circumstances still under investigation, has finally lifted all evacuation orders as of September 7.  Firefighters will continue to shore up around all areas of the fire through today and into tonight. Fire crews will also begin moving trash, hose, and equipment from the line, and assessment of road and line repair has begun.  Sections of the Klamath Forest affected by the Gap Fire are still closed to the public.
Forecasters are predicting a warmer, drier trend to begin tomorrow and winds are expected to remain light.

NASA's Suomi NPP satellite collected this natural-color image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on September 07, 2016. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC. Caption by Lynn Jenner with information from Inciweb.

Suomi NPP is managed by NASA and NOAA.

