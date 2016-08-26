Image: Olympic National Park fires in Washington State

August 26, 2016

by Lynn Jenner, NASA

Credit: NASA

The National Park Service reports that:  "There are currently four small, lightning-caused fires burning in the Olympic National Park wilderness. Although there is no threat to visitor safety or facilities at this time, smoke may be visible.  Fire crews reported three new spot fires on Monday afternoon from the Godkin Fire in the Elwha River valley. Water drops from helicopters are being used to cool the fire spots.  In addition to the closure of this segment of the Elwha River Trail, there are two other fire-related closures in Olympic National Park. About eight miles of the Hayden Pass Trail are also closed, from the Hayes River Ranger Station to Dose Meadows to the east. The Obstruction Point Road remains closed."

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Terra satellite on August 24, 2016. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red.  NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team. Caption: NASA/Goddard, Lynn Jenner with information from the National Park Service.

