Image: Gap Fire in California continues to burn

The Gap Fire continues to burning on the Klamath National Forest after starting on August 27, 2016 under circumstances that are still being investigated. Currently the fire is 26,213 acres in size and is 30% contained.

Crews are working to strategically place fire on the perimeter, as conditions permit, to remove fuel between the active fire and primary fireline. This is done to reduce fire intensity and minimize the likelihood of fire crossing over the containment line to the north. On the south side of the fire, firefighters continue to bring fire down to the river, while staying in place for structure defense, if needed. A Forest Closure is in effect for areas affected by the Gap Fire on the Klamath National Forest.

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Aqua satellite on September 03, 2016. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team. Caption: NASA/Goddard, Lynn Jenner with information from Inciweb.

