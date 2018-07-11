Hot nanoparticles produce giant and explosive bubbles

July 12, 2018 by Wiebe Van Der Veen, University of Twente
Hot nanoparticles produce giant and explosive bubbles

When gold nano particles in water are illuminated by a laser, they get very hot: well above the boiling point of water. The formation of vapour bubbles caused by this, is well-known. New experiments, however, using a very high speed camera, now show that before this, a bubble is formed that is much larger and, subsequently, explodes violently. For energy conversion of the particles to the liquid they are in, this discovery of early phase dynamics is very important. Researchers of the University of Twente and the University of Utrecht in The Netherlands now publish these new results in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Nanoparticles locally speed up the boiling of water when laser light illuminates them. At the surface of the particles, electrons collectively oscillate. Vaporization via these so-called 'plasmons' is much stronger than in case you would just locally heat the water using a laser. Until now, the 'early youth' of this bubble formation was not taken into account, while this first phase of nucleation and early dynamics determines the subsequent phases to a high extent.

Until now, the bubble behavior was studied at time scales of milliseconds. Thanks to the very fast camera "Brandaris128," developed by the University of Twente, it is now possible to look even at the nanosecond timescale. A little while after the nanoparticle heats up, a bubble is formed that is a hundred times bigger in volume than the later bubbles. This bubble explodes, followed by smaller bubbles oscillating. In the end, the well-known mechanism takes over, of bubbles that grow by vaporization of water and by diffusion of the gas that is dissolved in water.

When the nanoparticle heats up, initially a bubble is formed that is much bigger than the ones observed in later stages of the process. Credit: University of Twente

Intuitively, you would expect the size of this initial giant bubble getting bigger with a higher laser power on the nanoparticle. In reality, it is the other way round. At a lower laser power, it takes more time for the to start, but this is explosive. The size is also determined by the amount of gas in water: 'gas poor ' gives larger bubbles. Here, also the delay plays a role. Experiments and calculations show that the giant bubble is a pure vapour bubble and not a : the maximum volume is linearly dependent of the energy.

By controlling the early-start dynamics and violence, the applications of the nanoparticles can further be exploited. The bubbles enhance energy conversion, but the explosive growth could even cause damage in surrounding tissue, in medical applications. Nano particles will be used as catalysts, for speeding up chemical reactions. For this application, the newly discovered explosive growth can be an advantage.

The research has been done within the Netherlands Centre for Multiscale Catalytic Energy Conversion, a Dutch "Zwaartekracht' programme aimed at at various scales. Contributors to the paper are from the groups: Physics of Fluids, BIOS Lab-on-a-Chip, Physics of Interfaces and Nanomaterials (University of Twente, MESA+ and TechMed institutes) as well as the Inorganic Chemistry and Catalysis (University of Utrecht)

After the giant bubble formation, an oscillating bubble forms. Credit: University of Twente

The paper, "Giant and explosive plasmonic bubbles by delayed nucleation," by Yuliang Wang, Mikhail Zaytsev, Guillaume Lajoinie, Hai Le The, Jan Eijkel, Albert van den Berg, Michel Versluis, Bert Weckhuysen, Xuehua Zhang, Harold Zandvliet en Detlef Lohse, appears July 12 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Explore further: Low pressure reduces bubble trouble

More information: Yuliang Wang el al., "Giant and explosive plasmonic bubbles by delayed nucleation," PNAS (2018). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1805912115

Related Stories

Low pressure reduces bubble trouble

March 29, 2018

Spray coating and inkjet-based electronics manufacture are among the industrial applications in which liquid droplets are applied to a surface. But minuscule air bubbles that get trapped beneath the droplet as it lands can ...

Raman spectral band oscillations in large graphene bubbles

May 10, 2018

A team of researchers at the Center for Multidimensional Carbon Materials, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) have measured and controlled the temperature of individual graphene bubbles with a single laser beam ...

Simulating turbulent bubbly flows in nuclear reactors

June 4, 2018

Inside nuclear reactors, boiling water, bubbles, and turbulent flows affect safety and efficiency. For many years, modeling turbulent bubbly flows was a challenging, time-consuming problem. Researchers were largely limited ...

A way to create liquid droplets inside of air bubbles

February 8, 2018

A team of researchers at Zhejiang University in China has developed a technique to create liquid droplets inside of air bubbles. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes the technique ...

Recommended for you

Quantum dot white LEDs achieve record efficiency

July 12, 2018

Researchers have demonstrated nanomaterial-based white-light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that exhibit a record luminous efficiency of 105 lumens per watt. Luminous efficiency is a measure of how well a light source uses power ...

Graphene smart membranes can control water

July 12, 2018

Researchers at The University of Manchester's National Graphene Institute (NGI) have achieved a long-sought-after objective of electrically controlling water flow through membranes, as reported in Nature.

Hot nanoparticles produce giant and explosive bubbles

July 12, 2018

When gold nano particles in water are illuminated by a laser, they get very hot: well above the boiling point of water. The formation of vapour bubbles caused by this, is well-known. New experiments, however, using a very ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.