Fiat Chrysler shares plunge in Milan

July 25, 2018
Fiat Chrysler's holding company announced the death of Fiat's legendary boss Sergio Marchionne July 25, 2018 after 14 years at t
Fiat Chrysler's holding company announced the death of Fiat's legendary boss Sergio Marchionne July 25, 2018 after 14 years at the helm

Fiat Chrysler's shares plummeted on the Milan stock exchange Wednesday, after the Italian auto giant published disappointing quarterly results.

At around 1125 GMT, the company's had plunged over 10.5 percent on the Borsa, after revealing a 35 percent loss of from April to June this year.

By 1215 GMT the shares had pulled back slightly, down over 8.3 percent.

Earlier on Wednesday, the firm's holding company announced the death of Fiat's legendary boss Sergio Marchionne after 14 years at the helm.

The lowered some of its 2018 targets after quarterly results revealed net profits of 754 million euros ($882 million), well below analysts' expectations of nearly 1.3 billion euros, according to data company Factset.

The poor results took analysts by surprise.

On Tuesday Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore had predicted "record results: a quarter never seen in the history of the group in terms of financial strength, wealth and profitability".

However, there was some good news on a particularly difficult day for FCA: the cash flow was positive for the first time at 500 million euros at the end of June.

The figure is a huge feat for a company whose debt amounted to 7.7 billion euros at the end of 2014. Tackling the debt had been one of Marchionne's key objectives.

Explore further: Fiat Chrysler drives profits higher

Related Stories

Fiat Chrysler drives profits higher

April 26, 2018

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said Thursday that its net profit jumped 59 percent in the first quarter of the year, but unfavourable exchange rate changes ate away at an increase in sales of vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler nearly doubles profits in 2017

January 25, 2018

Italian-US carmaker Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that its net profit nearly doubled in 2017, outpacing analysts' expectations, but it downgraded its sales target for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler won't sell Jeep: CEO

January 15, 2018

Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler (FCA), swatted down speculation Monday that he might sell the group's popular Jeep brand and forecasted a future strategic plan by June in anticipation of his retirement.

Business software firm SAP sees rise in profit, sales

July 20, 2016

Business software maker SAP SE reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose to 816 million euros ($900 million) from 469 million euros a year earlier as it expanded sales in all regions.

Recommended for you

New video game teaches teens about electricity

July 24, 2018

A new video game, designed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, gives teenagers an understanding of electricity by solving a series of puzzles in a bid to encourage more of them to study engineering at university.

Self-destructive behaviour: Burberry not alone

July 22, 2018

Burberry, which has been in the crosshairs for burning tens of millions of dollars of its products, is far from the only firm to destroy unsold goods to maintain the exclusivity and luxury mystique of their brands.

Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

July 18, 2018

Google prepared Wednesday to be hit with huge EU fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system in a ruling that could spark new tensions between Brussels and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.