July 20, 2016

Business software firm SAP sees rise in profit, sales

Business software maker SAP SE reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose to 816 million euros ($900 million) from 469 million euros a year earlier as it expanded sales in all regions.

The company based in Walldorf, Germany, said its revenues grew to 5.24 billion euros from 4.97 billion euros, beating . The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by financial information company FactSet was for revenue of 5.23 billion euros.

The company stuck to its outlook for 2016, which includes a forecast for revenue from cloud and to rise by between 6 percent and 8 percent.

Luka Mucic, the , said: "We did what we said we would do - we delivered a strong Q2."

Shares in SAP were up 4 percent at 75.60 euros in Frankfurt.

SAP confirms forecasts after 'solid' first quarter
