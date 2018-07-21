EU anti-trust officials probe Thales, Gemalto merger

July 23, 2018
The European Commission said it wants to determine in an anti-trust investigation whether the merger of Thales and Gemalto will
The European Commission said it wants to determine in an anti-trust investigation whether the merger of Thales and Gemalto will increase prices as well as reduce choice and innovation for customers of hardware security modules

The European Union said Monday it has launched an anti-trust investigation into the planned purchase by French aerospace and defence group Thales of SIM manufacturer Gemalto.

The European Commission, the 28-nation EU's executive arm, said it wants to determine whether the will increase prices as well as reduce choice and innovation for customers of hardware security modules (HSM).

An HSM is hardware that "runs on encryption software to "generate, protect, and manage encryption keys used to protect data in a secure, tamper-resistant module," it said.

"Our society is increasingly dependent on data security solutions to secure all sorts of social, commercial or personal information," the EU's competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"We are opening this in-depth investigation to ensure that the proposed transaction between Thales and Gemalto would not lead to higher prices or less choice in security modules for customers looking to safely encrypt their data," Vestager added

In a deal valued at about 4.8 billion euros, Thales agreed in December to buy Gemalto, based in the Netherlands, outbidding French competitor Atos.

With the merger, Thales is aimming to become a global leader in digital security.

The commission expressed concern that the merger would reduce players in the market.

Gemalto is active in mobile platforms and services, mobile embedded software and products, smart cards, identification documents, government programmes, machine to machine communication, and enterprise security.

The Commission said it has until 29 Noveber to take a decision.

Explore further: French aerospace giant Thales acquires SIM maker Gemalto

Related Stories

EU to greenlight Bayer-Monsanto takeover: source

March 20, 2018

The EU is set to greenlight the proposed blockbuster buyout of US agri-giant Monsanto by German chemical firm Bayer after securing concessions in order to win approval, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

SIM maker Gemalto confirms possible spy attacks

February 25, 2015

European SIM maker Gemalto said Wednesday it had suffered hacking attacks that may have been conducted by US and British intelligence agencies but denied any "massive theft" of encryption keys that could be used to spy on ...

TeliaSonera, Telenor scrap merger of Danish units

September 11, 2015

Telecom operators TeliaSonera and Telenor have abandoned a proposed merger of their Danish operations due to concerns by European Union regulators that it would stifle competition.

Recommended for you

Self-destructive behaviour: Burberry not alone

July 22, 2018

Burberry, which has been in the crosshairs for burning tens of millions of dollars of its products, is far from the only firm to destroy unsold goods to maintain the exclusivity and luxury mystique of their brands.

Google braces for huge EU fine over Android

July 18, 2018

Google prepared Wednesday to be hit with huge EU fine for freezing out rivals of its Android mobile phone system in a ruling that could spark new tensions between Brussels and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.