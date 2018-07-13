Deglacial changes in western Atlantic Ocean circulation

July 27, 2018, University of Bristol
Deglacial changes in western Atlantic Ocean circulation
Large episodes of iceberg rafting in the past are thought to play a role in the variations of Atlantic Ocean circulation and climate changes during the deglacial period. Credit: Dr Hong Chin Ng, University of Bristol

A new study carried out by an international team of researchers, using the chemistry of ocean sediments has highlighted a widespread picture of Atlantic circulation changes associated with rapid climate change in the past.

The new integrated dataset, published today in the journal Nature Communications, provides new insights into the interactions of melting ice, and climate change, with potential implications for future long-term changes in the Earth systems with .

Dr. Hong Chin Ng from the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences, is the study's lead author.

He said: "Large, rapid changes in climate, carbon dioxide, and ice sheet volume occurred as the planet emerged from the most recent ice age some 20,000 years ago.

"Changes in the circulation of the Atlantic Ocean are believed to have played an important role in driving these climate events—but direct evidence has been hard to find.

"In this study, we analysed radioactive elements in sediments to provide a much better-constrained picture of the strength of ocean circulation in the past, and therefore its relationship with the timing of ice sheet and climate changes during the last major deglaciation."

The study brought together results from sediment cores from across the Atlantic and revealed Atlantic circulation changes that coincide in timing with rapid climate transitions over the deglacial period.

Dr. Ng added: "This is the first time that spatially coherent, widespread observations (from the tropics to high latitudes) have been brought to together on a common age scale.

"We found that the ocean slowed down its circulation in two steps, linked to two episodes of ice melting—one from Eurasia and one from North America."

The findings highlight the role of ice melting in driving the slow-down of ocean circulation.

This is important, say researchers, given ongoing accelerated ice melting at the northern high latitudes associated with .

The new data can be used to test the response of climate models to changes in ice melt and ocean circulation during rapid transitions.

Explore further: A switch in ocean circulation that helped end the Ice Age

More information: Hong Chin Ng et al. Coherent deglacial changes in western Atlantic Ocean circulation, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05312-3

Related Stories

A switch in ocean circulation that helped end the Ice Age

April 24, 2018

Changes in the circulation of the North Pacific Ocean about 15,000 years ago released large amounts of CO2 to the atmosphere, helping warm the planet and end the last Ice Age, according to research by scientists at the University ...

Recommended for you

Deglacial changes in western Atlantic Ocean circulation

July 27, 2018

A new study carried out by an international team of researchers, using the chemistry of ocean sediments has highlighted a widespread picture of Atlantic circulation changes associated with rapid climate change in the past.

Previously overlooked 'coral ticks' weaken degraded reefs

July 26, 2018

A previously overlooked predator— a thumbnail-sized snail—could be increasing the pressure on coral reefs already weakened by the effects of overfishing, rising ocean temperatures, pollution and other threats. The snail ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.