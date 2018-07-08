Court orders Ryanair to comply with Dutch law

July 10, 2018
Irish law to rule them all? Not here, says a Dutch court
Irish law to rule them all? Not here, says a Dutch court

A Dutch appeals court has ruled that employees of the Irish budget carrier Ryanair who are based in the Netherlands are covered by Dutch law, in a decision made public Tuesday.

In a case which could have wider implications, judges threw out objections by Ryanair against a lower court victory which found in favour of a former cabin crew member. She had turned to the courts after being fired for refusing to be transferred from her base in southern Eindhoven to Dublin.

"The appeals court rejects the argument of Ryanair that Irish law was applicable," said the in Den Bosch, also awarding the former staff member 25,000 euros in compensation.

Ryanair had argued that as its planes fly under Irish flags and most of its employees work on board planes, staff were covered by Irish law.

The ruling came a few days after unions in several countries called on Ryanair cabin crew to go on strike to protest the company's employment practices in Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The labour unions are demanding that Ryanair apply the legislation applicable in each country where it employs staff.

Last month, the low-frills airline agreed for the first time to recognise cabin who have union membership, but only in Italy.

That deal came after Ryanair was forced to cancel 20,000 flights between September and March due to pilot shortages and long-standing grievances over pay.

Explore further: Ryanair recognises cabin crew unions for first time

Related Stories

Ryanair threatened by summer strike

May 28, 2018

Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy said Monday they would go on strike this summer unless the low-cost airline accepts their demands by a June 30 deadline.

Ryanair profits up 10% despite cancellations crisis

May 21, 2018

Irish budget carrier Ryanair said Monday its net profit had risen 10 percent in 2017-2018 despite the cancellation of thousands of flights, but forecast a fall this year due to higher oil prices.

Ryanair launches court action against Google, eDreams

December 1, 2015

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair on Tuesday said it had launched court action against Internet giant Google and online travel agent eDreams, accusing them of misleading customers and not offering the best deal.

Recommended for you

Training artificial intelligence with artificial X-rays

July 6, 2018

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds real potential for improving both the speed and accuracy of medical diagnostics. But before clinicians can harness the power of AI to identify conditions in images such as X-rays, they have ...

New model for large-scale 3-D facial recognition

July 6, 2018

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have designed a new system capable of carrying out large-scale 3-D facial recognition that could transform the entire biometrics industry.

EU Parliament rejects controversial copyright law

July 5, 2018

The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McCartney against internet giants and the creators of Wikipedia.

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.