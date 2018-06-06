June 6, 2018

Ryanair recognises cabin crew unions for first time

Ryanair's flight cancellation crisis led to at least 20,000 flights being axed
Ryanair's flight cancellation crisis led to at least 20,000 flights being axed

Ryanair has for the first time reached an agreement to recognise cabin crew staff who have union membership, but only in Italy, the Irish no-frills airline announced Wednesday.

With Ryanair being forced to cancel 20,000 flights between last September and March because of pilot shortages and amid long-standing grievances over pay, the airline has scrambled to finally begin a process of recognising some the company's members.

Announcing the landmark deal with cabin crew based in Italy and who are members of the ANPAC and ANPAV unions, Ryanair's human resources chief Eddie Wilson said in a company statement: "This is our first cabin union recognition agreement, which follows recognition agreements with pilot unions in the UK and Italy earlier this year."

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Ryanair recognises cabin crew unions for first time (2018, June 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-ryanair-recognises-cabin-crew-unions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ryanair threatened by summer strike
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)