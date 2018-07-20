Coupled with light—two particles are better than one

July 25, 2018, University of St Andrews
light
Credit: Petr Kratochvil/public domain

So often in life we hear that size matters, in the world of quantum physics it really does.

New research, led by the University of St Andrews and the College of Optical Sciences, University of Arizona, has led to the ability to trap two minuscule spinning particles, which offers fascinating insights into the world around us and could help create future precise sensors for measurement.

Quantum physics describes the world of atoms, molecules and the fundamental building blocks of light, namely photons. An intriguing question is how we observe in larger objects. This would help bridge our understanding between the world around us and the puzzling, but ever more important, domain of quantum .

Each particle is around the size of a cell, albeit small, but much larger than a single atom or molecule. Laser light acts as a tractor beam, trapping each particle in vacuum, away from any surface. This is important as the particle does not touch anything so it cannot easily exchange energy (and lose its 'quantum' nature) as there is no contact with the surroundings. This makes these ideal for future studies of with 'large' objects.

The research, published in the journal Optica (25 July 2018), found that each particle scattered light which influenced the other's motion. This created a coupled oscillator, with the coupling created by a spring made solely of , paving the way for new studies between the classical and quantum world.

Dr. Yoshihiko Arita, School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of St Andrews, said: "We can study new effects such as energy exchange in this system or even test if the vacuum has friction. It's a real test bed for new science."

Professor Kishan Dholakia also from the School of Physics and Astronomy added: "This is an important, collaborative project in a burgeoning field which could lead to some startling breakthroughs."

The paper 'Optical binding of two cooled micro-gyroscopes levitated in vacuum' is published in the journal Optica and is available online.

Explore further: World's fastest man-made spinning object could help study quantum mechanics

More information: Optica (2018). doi.org/10.1364/OPTICA.5.000910

Related Stories

Tracking down the mystery of entangled particles of light

June 14, 2018

Bernese researchers have taken an important step towards new measurement methods such as quantum spectroscopy. In an experiment, they succeeded in uncovering part of the mystery surrounding the so-called "entangled photons" ...

Quantum mechanics: entanglements in ultracold atomic clouds

June 27, 2018

A system's state is characterised as entangled or quantum correlated if two or more particles cannot be described as a combination of separate, independent states but only as a whole. Researchers at the Kirchhoff Institute ...

Recommended for you

No sign of symmetrons yet, physicists report

July 24, 2018

A high-precision experiment led by TU Wien has set its sights on pinpointing the so-far hypothetical "symmetron fields" using the PF2 ultra-cold neutron source at the Institut Laue-Langevin in France. For the existence of ...

A mathematical view on cell packing

July 24, 2018

A key challenge in the embryonic development of complex life forms is the correct specification of cell positions so that organs and limbs grow in the right places. To understand how cells arrange themselves at the earliest ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.