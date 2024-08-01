The University of St. Andrews is credited with being the first university founded in Scotland in 1413. The University of St. Andrews has a reputation for exemplary scientific research, academic excellence and currently is in the process of building a new School of Medicine in the center of the Science Center. The objective is to create a synergistic atmosphere for scientific inquiry, physician training and scientific research. The university is divided into four faculties; Arts, Divinity, Medicine and Science. St. Andrews confers bachelor, master and doctoral degrees as well as medical and combined medical/science degrees.

Address St Katharine's West, 16 The Scores, St Andrews Fife KY16 9AX Scotland, United Kingdom Website http://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_St_Andrews

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

