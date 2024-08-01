The University of St. Andrews is credited with being the first university founded in Scotland in 1413. The University of St. Andrews has a reputation for exemplary scientific research, academic excellence and currently is in the process of building a new School of Medicine in the center of the Science Center. The objective is to create a synergistic atmosphere for scientific inquiry, physician training and scientific research. The university is divided into four faculties; Arts, Divinity, Medicine and Science. St. Andrews confers bachelor, master and doctoral degrees as well as medical and combined medical/science degrees.

Address
St Katharine's West, 16 The Scores, St Andrews Fife KY16 9AX Scotland, United Kingdom
Website
http://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_St_Andrews

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of St Andrews

Study warns of widespread population collapse of African raptors

An international team of researchers has found that Africa's birds of prey are facing an extinction crisis. The study, co-led by researchers from the School of Biology at the University of St Andrews and The Peregrine Fund, ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 4, 2024

0

31

page 1 from 27