'Squishy' lasers could reveal how tumors and babies grow
New "squishy" lasers could help solve the mystery of the biological forces that control the development of embryos and cancerous tumors.
The University of St. Andrews is credited with being the first university founded in Scotland in 1413. The University of St. Andrews has a reputation for exemplary scientific research, academic excellence and currently is in the process of building a new School of Medicine in the center of the Science Center. The objective is to create a synergistic atmosphere for scientific inquiry, physician training and scientific research. The university is divided into four faculties; Arts, Divinity, Medicine and Science. St. Andrews confers bachelor, master and doctoral degrees as well as medical and combined medical/science degrees.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 1, 2024
Organic compounds that can be sustainably and affordably mass-produced show promise as replacements for expensive metal photocatalysts, according to a new report published July 17.
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 17, 2024
The UK's saltmarshes are under threat from climate change, coastal erosion, and sea-level rise, according to a new study led by the University of St Andrews and the University of York.
Environment
May 21, 2024
Think before you click. That's the advice from Alexander Stewart, Professor in the School of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of St Andrews, whose research indicates inattentive readers are more likely to click ...
Social Sciences
Feb 28, 2024
An international team of researchers has found that Africa's birds of prey are facing an extinction crisis. The study, co-led by researchers from the School of Biology at the University of St Andrews and The Peregrine Fund, ...
Plants & Animals
Jan 4, 2024
Natural selection acts on phenotypes constructed over development, which raises the question of how development affects evolution.
Evolution
Dec 18, 2023
New international research led by the University of St Andrews reveals historical high latitude volcanic eruptions caused dramatic, but short-lived climate cooling.
Earth Sciences
Nov 7, 2023
A Ph.D. researcher at the University of St Andrews studying microbes in the human gut has discovered a new molecule that acts as a "distress signal" when viruses are detected. The research is published in the journal Nature.
Cell & Microbiology
Oct 19, 2023
A new study led by scientists at University of St Andrews has found that antibiotics used to treat tuberculosis kill other potentially useful bacteria.
Cell & Microbiology
Oct 11, 2023
Scientists at St Andrews are leading a significant breakthrough in a decades-long challenge to develop compact laser technology.
Optics & Photonics
Sep 27, 2023
