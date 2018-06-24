More woodland management needed to help save dormice

June 26, 2018, University of Exeter

Managing woodlands to a greater extent could help stop the decline of Britain's dormice, new research suggests.

Dormouse numbers are falling in Britain—down by 72% in just over 20 years—and the scientists say this could reflect changes in climate and the composition and structure of woodland habitats.

The findings, from two new studies led by the University of Exeter, show dormice favour woodland with varied heights and areas of regrowth, including species such as hazel and yew that provide the flowers, fruits and nuts they enjoy.

The researchers call for a return to active woodland management, which can include coppicing, glade creation and small-scale tree felling, to create a "mosaic" of of different ages and sizes, especially areas of new growth and medium-height trees.

Dormouse numbers are higher in woodlands with more varied tree heights and scrubby areas, and they prefer to use areas of woodland edge, and dense trees and shrubs, when they move around at night.

"Habitats that we found to be good for dormice have been in decline," said lead author Dr. Cecily Goodwin, of the Environment and Sustainability Institute on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"Dormouse conservation would benefit from more broadleaf woodland in the landscape and more diverse woodland structure—ranging from new growth and scrub to mid-height woodland to old trees.

Professor Robbie McDonald, who directed the research, said ""There has been a decline of woodland management that creates diverse forests, and an increase in large stands of mature, single-age trees, which are not such good habitats for dormice or various other declining woodland species, such as some birds and butterflies."

Wildlife charity, People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), has been collecting population data on hazel dormice for over 20 years. These records are collated within the National Dormouse Monitoring Programme (NDMP).

Using NDMP data from 300 sites across England and Wales (there are no dormice in Scotland), the researchers investigated hazel numbers, breeding and population trends in relation to climate, landscape, habitat and woodland management.

Nida Al-Fulaij Grants Manager at PTES said, "PTES has been working hard to understand the ecology of hazel dormice and the conservation issues they face for over twenty years. With data collected by hundreds of dedicated volunteers, this research will enable us to work closely with woodland owners to ensure a brighter future for one of Britain's best loved animals."

Commenting on another finding that hibernating benefit from consistently cold winters, the researchers said variable winters most likely cause the sleepy rodents to waste energy by waking up only to return to hibernation. Climatic changes in Britain are likely to have contributed to dormouse declines.

Explore further: Small rodent species may become endangered

More information: Cecily E.D. Goodwin et al, Habitat preferences of hazel dormice Muscardinus avellanarius and the effects of tree-felling on their movement, Forest Ecology and Management (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.foreco.2018.03.035

Related Stories

Small rodent species may become endangered

June 21, 2017

A small rodent called the hazel dormouse (Muscardinus avellanarius) is a European Protected Species and is monitored by volunteers at sites in England and Wales for the National Dormouse Monitoring Programme. A recent analysis ...

Improving habitats for bats

July 31, 2017

The effects of 160 years of woodland creation on bats has been revealed by a natural experiment.

Sleeping through danger: the dormouse approach to survival

April 1, 2011

Amid the general rejoicing over the first signs of spring, spare a thought for the humble dormouse, which is about to embark on the most dangerous period of its life. This is the surprising finding of a long-term study of ...

A challenging decade for Britain's mammals

September 27, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- This year’s State of Britain's Mammals report shows that over the last decade some of our most endangered mammal species have bounced back but that many others continue to decline.

Recommended for you

Why life on Earth first got big

June 25, 2018

Some of the earliest complex organisms on Earth—possibly some of the earliest animals to exist—got big not to compete for food, but to spread their offspring as far as possible.

Eye-in-the-sky to save olive trees

June 25, 2018

A new airborne remote-imaging method that scans entire orchards can identify olive trees infected by a devastating bacterium before visible symptoms appear, according to new research.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.