Forest Ecology and Management is an international peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles linking forest ecology with the management of forest resources. The journal publishes research manuscripts that report results of original research, review articles, and book reviews. Articles may report work related to any forest ecosystems worldwide, including plantations and natural forests. Forestry-related topics are covered that apply biological and social knowledge to address problems encountered in forest management and conservation.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/forest-ecology-and-management/ Impact factor 2.766 (2014)

