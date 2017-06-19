Small rodent species may become endangered

June 21, 2017
Small rodent species may become endangered
Dormouse. Credit: Thames Water

A small rodent called the hazel dormouse (Muscardinus avellanarius) is a European Protected Species and is monitored by volunteers at sites in England and Wales for the National Dormouse Monitoring Programme. A recent analysis of data from 400 UK sites between 1993 and 2014 found a 72% decline in dormice over this period, which amounts to an annual rate of decline of 5.8%.

The is ongoing and could mean that are endangered in the UK, though the species is a top priority for conservation. "Dormice are declining despite strict protection and widespread efforts to conserve one of Britain's most endearing woodland mammals," said Cecily Goodwin, lead author of the Mammal Review study.

Dormice live in woodlands, scrub and hedgerows, and eat flowers, nuts and insects. Dormice are nocturnal and often sleep for much of the day, enabling dormouse monitors to make careful counts.

"Dormice face a range of problems: climate change and habitat loss are likely to be important, but we think that appropriate woodland management could make a big difference," said senior author Prof. Robbie McDonald.

Explore further: To ensure constant food supply, edible dormice give up their favourite food

More information: Mammal Review, DOI: 10.1111/mam.12091

Related Stories

Sleeping through danger: the dormouse approach to survival

April 1, 2011

Amid the general rejoicing over the first signs of spring, spare a thought for the humble dormouse, which is about to embark on the most dangerous period of its life. This is the surprising finding of a long-term study of ...

When to have kids: A complex question for hazel dormice

April 27, 2012

Claudia Bieber from the Research Institute of Wildlife Ecology (FIWI) of the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, and fellow scientists analysed a capture-recapture data set on common dormice (Muscardinus avellanarius) ...

A challenging decade for Britain's mammals

September 27, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- This year’s State of Britain's Mammals report shows that over the last decade some of our most endangered mammal species have bounced back but that many others continue to decline.

High food availability slows down cell aging

September 2, 2016

Hibernation has long been considered the secret behind the relatively long lifespan of the edible dormouse. However, a team of researchers from Vetmeduni Vienna has now shown for the first time that high food availability ...

Recommended for you

Bitter or sweet? How taste cells decide what they want to be

June 21, 2017

Ever burn your tongue so badly that you were unable to taste your food for a few days? Luckily, a unique feature of taste cells is that they continually regenerate every 10 to 14 days. Now, a new study from the Monell Center ...

Spectrin proteins spring into action to restore nucleus

June 20, 2017

When you lift weights, carry heavy boxes, or engage in physical activity, the cells in your body stretch and deform to accommodate your movements. But how do your cells recover, or return to their original state, once you ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.