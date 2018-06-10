Starch can replace normal plastic in food packaging

June 12, 2018, Karlstad University
Starch can replace normal plastic in food packaging
Credit: Karlstad University

Eventually all petroleum-based material in food packaging will have to be replaced with bio-based material. Research done at Karlstad University shows that a mixture of starch and other polymers forms an equally effective protective barrier.

"Food packaging has to protect and extend the of food, and should also work during transport," says Asif Javed, doctor in Chemical Engineering at Karlstad University. "To meet these demands, a protective barrier is needed in paper-based packing such as those used for juice or dairy."

A protective barrier against water and oxygen

Paper-based needs a coating to prevent water or oxygen from penetrating the packaging and spoiling the foodstuff inside. Usually this protective coating is manufactured from petroleum-based plastic. For several decades, researchers have been trying to find a good bio-based material to replace fossil-based raw . Research done at Karlstad University shows that a mixture of lignin from wood and starch from for example potatoes or maize potentially can fulfil this function just as well as plastic.

"In my research, we used a mixture of starch and lignin to create a protective that is up to scratch," says Asif Javed. "If new materials are to be used, they have to be at least as good as or better than petroleum-based material – regarding extending the shelf life of food, as well as the cost and effectivity of manufacture and transport. I have also worked with biodegradable mixtures of starch and some petroleum-based macromolecules. Although such material is not 100% based on renewable resources, it has the important advantage of naturally degrading without leaving behind dangerous microplastics, should it end up in forests, lakes or oceans."

Today different bio-based alternatives are already being used in , but more research is needed to replace petroleum-based materials completely in the long term.

"I hope that we will be able to do more research in this area," says Asif Javed. "In our region, there are good prospects for research on fibre-based processes and products in partnership with the industry."

Explore further: Making products more biodegradable with starch

Related Stories

Making products more biodegradable with starch

April 11, 2017

A new starch-based film, or coating, developed by Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists, can make paper and other materials more water resistant and biodegradable. The film can potentially be used in food packaging, ...

Chitosan, a sustainable alternative for food packaging

January 9, 2015

Riverbanks and oceans are full of plastic; there are bits of this material in the organism of a large number of fish, etc. Packaging and wrappers made from petroleum by-products are seriously damaging the environment. The ...

Paints and varnishes based on potato starch

January 3, 2018

If a surface has to be protected against corrosion, in 80 percent of all cases this takes place through coating it with paints or varnishes. When doing so, the proportion of bio-based, environmentally-friendly solutions is ...

Recommended for you

Improving electron transfer in enzymatic biofuel cells

June 12, 2018

A team of researchers with members from institutions in Singapore, China and the U.K. has found a way to improve electron transfer in enzymatic biofuel cells. In their paper published in the journal Nature Energy, they describe ...

'Surgery in a pill' a potential treatment for diabetes

June 11, 2018

Over the last decade, bariatric surgeons have made strides in performing weight loss surgery that not only reverses obesity but can also reverse type 2 diabetes in patients with both conditions. Despite dramatic improvements ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.