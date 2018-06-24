Scientists discover a new mechanism that prevents the proliferation of cancer cells

June 26, 2018, University of Montreal
cancer cells
Credit: Min Yu (Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at USC),USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Canadian researchers have discovered a new and direct molecular mechanism to stop cancer cells from proliferating. In the prestigious journal Nature Cell Biology, scientists from Université de Montréal show that a disruption of a fine balance in the composition of ribosomes (huge molecules that translate the genetic code into proteins) results in a shutdown of cancer cell proliferation, triggering a process called senescence.

"Ribosomes are complex machines composed of both RNAs and proteins that make all the proteins necessary for to grow," said UdeM biochemistry professor Gerardo Ferbeyre, the study's senior author. Cancer cells grow and proliferate relentlessly and thus require a massive amount of ribosomes, he explained. Growing cells must coordinate the production of both ribosomal RNAs and ribosomal proteins in order to assemble them together in strict proportion to each other.

"We were surprised, however, to find that if the production of ribosomal RNA- proportions are driven out of balance in a cancer cell, proliferation can be shut down by in a very simple and direct manner," said Ferbeyre.

In their research, led by UdeM biochemistry researcher Frédéric Lessard and done in collaboration with biochemistry professor Marlene Oeffinger of the UdeM-affilated Montreal Clinical Research Institute, Ferbeyre and his team uncovered a new mechanism that uncouples ribosomal RNA from ribosomal protein synthesis to stop the proliferation of cells bearing oncogenic mutations. The team demonstrated an unbalanced ribosomal RNA and ribosomal protein synthesis during oncogene-induced senescence, a response that prevents cancer formation. In the lab, senescent cells shut down ribosomal RNA synthesis but kept producing ribosomal proteins. The team then showed that excess copies of a ribosomal protein called RPS14 could now bind and inhibit a key protein – cyclin-dependent kinase-4, or CDK4 – required to drive .

Lessard noted immediate therapeutic implications of the team's discovery. "A drug that shuts down ribosomal RNA biogenesis would immediately lead to an accumulation of ribosomal proteins outside the ribosomes, and since tumor cells make more of them, they would be preferentially affected by these kinds of drugs," he said.

Added Oeffinger: "The physical interaction of RPS14 with CDK4 is the most direct link between ribosome synthesis and cell proliferation regulatory pathways discovered to date. It is therefore likely a very specific way for progression to be prevented."

The study "Senescence-associated ribosome biogenesis defects contributes to cell cycle arrest through the Rb pathway" was published June 25 in Nature Cell Biology.

Explore further: Structural biology: Until the last cut

More information: Frédéric Lessard et al. Senescence-associated ribosome biogenesis defects contributes to cell cycle arrest through the Rb pathway, Nature Cell Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41556-018-0127-y

Related Stories

Structural biology: Until the last cut

June 13, 2018

Ribosomes are the cell's protein factories. Researchers from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich have now structurally characterized late stages in the assembly of the human small ribosomal subunit, yielding detailed ...

Researchers uncover protein-based 'cancer signature'

December 5, 2016

A research team at the University of Basel's Biozentrum has investigated the expression of ribosomal proteins in a wide range of human tissues including tumors and discovered a cancer type specific signature. As the researchers ...

Finding form by folding

January 8, 2018

Ribosomes are the organelles responsible for protein synthesis in cells. LMU researchers have now dissected early steps in their assembly and visualized how their RNA components fold correctly and find their places in the ...

Recommended for you

A new toxin in Cholera bacteria discovered

June 26, 2018

The bacterium Vibrio cholerae was discovered more than 150 years ago, but remains one of the main causes of infectious disease globally, especially in low-income nations where it is endemic, and outbreaks of cholera disease ...

New mechanism for the plant hormone auxin discovered

June 26, 2018

Auxin is a hormone that is essential for the development of plants as it controls a wide range of processes from shaping the embryo in the seed to branching of the growing plant. Previously, it was believed that auxin's main ...

Why life on Earth first got big

June 25, 2018

Some of the earliest complex organisms on Earth—possibly some of the earliest animals to exist—got big not to compete for food, but to spread their offspring as far as possible.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.