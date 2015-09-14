Scans reveal newsprint, second painting under Picasso

June 6, 2018
Washington-based National Gallery of Art researcher John Delaney sits next to the original painting of 'Mother and Child by the
Washington-based National Gallery of Art researcher John Delaney sits next to the original painting of 'Mother and Child by the Sea', by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, during his research at Pola Museum of Art in Hakone, Japan's Kanagawa prefecture

Infrared imaging technology has helped peel back the layers of a Pablo Picasso painting on display in Japan, and revealed a page from a 1902 newspaper and another composition below.

US and Japanese researchers scanned the piece "Mother and Child by the Sea", owned by the Pola Museum of Art in Hakone, west of Tokyo, and uncovered a page of the French Le Journal from January 18, 1902.

"While the reason for the presence of newsprint in the paint layers in a mystery, the discovery is significant for Picasso scholars due to the proximity of the date to the artist's move from Paris to Barcelona," said the Washington-based National Gallery of Art, whose researcher John Delaney led the project in Japan.

Picasso is thought to have moved to the Spanish city in early January 1902, bringing a few canvasses with him, and the newspaper article revealed in the suggests the work was completed some time after his move.

The scan also provided clear images of an underlying painting of a woman sitting down next to an absinthe glass with a spoon in it.

Picasso frequently reused canvasses or incorporated previous sketches into a final work.

However, it was not immediately clear why the artist used a page from Le Journal, which he was known to have read frequently.

"It may have been used... to cover previous layers before he painted another or the final composition of the mother and child," scientists said.

The section of newsprint brought readers news of parliamentary clashes in London and the creation of a new annual exhibition of painting and sculpture at the Automobile Club of France, a gentleman's club in Paris.

Explore further: Research team uncovers hidden details in Picasso Blue Period painting

Related Stories

Picasso painting reveals hidden man (Update)

June 17, 2014

For artist Pablo Picasso, 1901 was a pivotal time to experiment and find his own unique style. At just 19 years old, he was living in Paris, painting furiously and dirt poor, so it wasn't unusual for him to take one canvas ...

Unprecedented study of Picasso's bronzes uncovers new details

February 17, 2018

Musee national Picasso-Paris and the Northwestern University/Art Institute of Chicago Center for Scientific Studies in the Arts (NU-ACCESS) have completed the first major material survey and study of the Musee national Picasso-Paris' ...

Recommended for you

Research illuminates inaccuracies in radiocarbon dating

June 5, 2018

Radiocarbon dating is a key tool archaeologists use to determine the age of plants and objects made with organic material. But new research shows that commonly accepted radiocarbon dating standards can miss the mark—calling ...

Red tide fossils point to Jurassic sea flood

June 5, 2018

Dinosaur-age fossilised remains of tiny organisms normally found in the sea have been discovered in inland, arid Australia – suggesting the area was, for a short time at least, inundated by sea water 40 million years before ...

Hats on for Easter Island statues

June 4, 2018

How do you put a 13-ton hat on a giant statue? That's what a team of researchers is trying to figure out with their study of Easter Island statues and the red hats that sit atop some of them.

On the origins of agriculture, researchers uncover new clues

June 4, 2018

The invention of agriculture changed humans and the environment forever, and over several thousand years, the practice originated independently in a least a dozen different places. But why did agriculture begin in those places, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.