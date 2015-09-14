Under the hammer: record art auctions

May 15, 2018
&quot;Nu Couche(sur le cote gauche)&quot; by Amedeo Modigliani is seen during a Sotheby's preview of the May Evening Sale of Imp
"Nu Couche(sur le cote gauche)" by Amedeo Modigliani is seen during a Sotheby's preview of the May Evening Sale of Impressionist and Modern Art, in New York

At $157.2 million, a painting by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani has become the fourth most expensive work of art sold at auction.

The exact value of private sales are often not revealed. But a Willem de Kooning and a Gauguin were reportedly sold separately for $300 million each in 2015, according to US media.

Below is a list of the 10 most expensive art works ever sold at an auction. All are paintings and all were sold in New York, the capital of the global art market.

1. Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" or "Savior of the World," sells for $450.3 million at Christie's in November 2017.

2. Pablo Picasso's "The Women of Algiers (Version O)" fetches $179.4 million at Christie's in May 2015.

3. Amedeo Modigliani's "Nu couche" of a reclining naked woman draws $170.4 million at Christie's in November 2015.

4. Modigliani's "Nu couche (sur le cote gauche)," another from his series of nudes, sells for $157.2 million at Sotheby's in May 2018.

5. Francis Bacon's triptych "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" sells for $142.4 million at Christie's in 2013.

6. Edvard Munch's pastel "The Scream," fetches $119.9 million at Sotheby's in 2012.

7. Picasso's "Young Girl With a Flower Basket" sells for $115 million at Christie's in May 2018.

8. Jean-Michael Basquiat's 1982 "Untitled" sells for $110.5 million at Sotheby's in May 2017.

9. Picasso's "Nu au plateau de sculpteur" ("Nude, Green Leaves and Bust") lures $106.4 million at Christie's in May 2010.

10. Andy Warhol's "Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)," sells for $105.4 million at Sotheby's in November 2013.

Related Stories

Founding Apple document sells for $1.6 million

December 14, 2011

The founding papers setting up Apple Computers sold Tuesday in New York for just under $1.6 million, ten times the maximum amount that had been expected by Sotheby's auctioneers.

Apple sold by Jobs fetches $365,000 at auction

December 11, 2014

A 1976 Apple computer sold by Steve Jobs from his parents' garage fetched $365,000 at auction in New York on Thursday, falling short of its pre-sale estimate in a competitive computer relic market.

